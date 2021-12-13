Verstappen broke down in tears with his father after being F1 champion

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.12.2021 10:55:50





The last Grand Prize of the year has given us postcards to remember a thousand times, because not only did we see one tremendous work by Checo Pérez, a cardiac ending between Verstappen and Hamilton, but we could also see tears, all after the Dutchman’s father out to celebrate with the F1 champion.

Max Verstappen claimed his first Formula 1 title and as it was obvious the emotions were at the limit. The dutch could not with so much emotion and when he saw his father broke down in tears, giving away a postcard that will go around the world.

Verstappen’s euphoric celebration with his father

After finishing the Abu Dhabi GP and the victory of Max Verstappen, the dutch started to celebrate with the people around him as well as with him red bull team, who made everything possible, but when his father arrived at the place everything changed.

Verstappen went with Jos, his dad, and they melted into a touching embrace, where he is they saw tears in the eyes and in the comments they reported that the pilot was the same.

???????? THE HUG TO THE “LEGEND” CZECH PÉREZ! Christian Horner to Sergio Pérez; Max’s father in tears … Red Bull did it to Mercedes at the closing! And the contrast with the images of Lewis Hamilton!# F1xFOX pic.twitter.com/D7Lpjmc6nC – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) December 12, 2021

The cameras did not capture Verstappen’s face as he did not take off his helmet, supposedly for this very fact, since he did not want them to see him cry and be with the emotions to the limit, but it certainly gave us an epic moment.

Jos Verstappen Similarly approached with Checo Pérez and he went to congratulate him on the career he gave this day in the Abu Dhabi GP, Well, as it was seen in the circuit it was factor so that get the title of Formula 1.

Verstappen, Checo Pérez and the Red Bull team will live a week of madness after winning the Formula 1 title, a fact for which they fought all year and, although they suffered until the last second, in the end they succeeded.