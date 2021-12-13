“Very well executed”: what did Max Verstappen say about Checo Pérez’s gesture at Qualy

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will put an end to one of the most intense years in the history of Formula 1, as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton arrive tied in the drivers’ classification and must define the champion in the last race. For his part, Sergio Checo Pérez, the Dutchman’s teammate, had a great gesture.

The man from Guadalajara knows that it is impossible to reach third position in the general table, so he aimed to be of maximum use for his colleague from Red Bull Racing. Mad Max, really grateful for what he’s done by Checo Pérez in Qualy 3, he was in charge of dedicating a few heartfelt words to him.

Checo defended Verstappen’s pole at the Yas Marina Circuit

“It was discussed prior to qualifying, so yes, what he did was very nice. He was very well executed, although it is not the main reason for my pole position. However, he is a great teammate and it is a real pleasure to work with him.”Verstappen explained after taking pole.

Thus, at the Yas Marina Circuit, the Dutchman will go out in search of glory for both Red Bull and himself. And in case there were doubts, Checo Pérez He is willing to give everything so that his partner is in charge of lifting the long-awaited trophy that will crown the best driver of all of 2021.

The Dutchman thanked the Mexican for the gesture

The tapatíoFor his part, he will start in fourth place, behind Verstappen who will be the first to start, Hamilton who finished second and Lando Norris from McLaren, who finished third. It should be noted that the Mexican finished only almost eight tenths behind his colleague.

Red Bull’s words towards Czech

Christian Horner, the head of Red Bull Racing, did not miss the great gesture of Checo Pérez towards Verstappen. Is that if the renowned energy drink brand ends up celebrating tomorrow, it will be in part to what the native of Guadalajara did in Q3.

“It was a great job from the whole team and we must also give credit to Checo for the slipstream. Max has done one of the best laps with all the pressure ”, explained the Briton about the Guadalajara and the Dutch, of whom he has been truly proud.