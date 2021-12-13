Vicente Fernández and his impressive charro suits

Undoubtedly one of the things that always distinguished the idol from the Mexican song Vicente Fernandez It is his style and the elegance he had to wear when he filled the stages with his music.

El Charro de Huentitán had his own personal tailor, who also dresses his children Alejandro and Vicente Jr.

Don Vicente’s personal tailor is Lucio Díaz Ugalde, who has his workshop in Tlaquepaque, Jalisco and even where the singer sometimes went to make an incredible outfit.

It should be noted that Mr. Lucio met the actor, also in Mexico City, while he was filming a movie, but the person who introduced them was Antonio Aguilar and it is that at that time the tailor made suits for Pepe Aguilar’s father.

Lucio has said on several occasions that he is very careful with what he wears, since he was always aware that the buttons, the bow and the hat will combine perfectly.

The weight of the suits exceeds 6 kilos due to the mental ones that he used, so their price was hundreds of thousands of pesos.

Although Don Vicente and Mr. Lucio never revealed how much the suits cost, however, it was even speculated that the price was around 350 thousand pesos.

It is known that Charro de Huentitán kept the costume that he used in his concert in the Plaza México, where he gathered 54 thousand people on September 15, 1984.

In addition, Vicente preserved a hat that inside carried the image of the Virgin of Guadalupe.