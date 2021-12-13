Vicente Fernández and José Alfredo Jiménez: this is the song disputed by the regional icons

The death of the famous singer of vernacular music, Vicente Fernandez has occupied all social networks, ignited the conversation about messages of condolences, anecdotes and stories about the work and life of one of the prodigal sons of Jalisco and from all over Mexico.

One of those stories has as its protagonist another great of Mexican music, the legend of Guanajuato, Jose Alfredo Jimenez, to whom supposedly, Vicente Fernandez He ‘stole’ one of the most successful song of his career.

The story, however, says something else, the very Vicente Fernandez In an interview for the newspaper La Jornada in 2004, he assured that the song “The keys to my soul”(The one that apparently belonged to Jose Alfredo), was written by him.

The controversy arose because supposedly said song had been given to him by the last wife of Jose Alfredo Jimenez (Alicia juarez) after his death in 1973, and from then on Fernández did not let go of her and made her a success.

The “King” congratulated him on his song

The followers of the so-called “King” criticized the interpreter for a long time for ‘getting hold of’ that song and not giving credit to JimenezHowever, this controversy came to an end when Vicente himself pointed out in the interview with The Day, that the song was his and he made it commissioned by a compadre.

“I need a song that says this and this, do you speak to José Alfredo Jiménez or to X, or do you compose it?

That was what his compadre proposed to him, and at that request, Vicente Fernandez He wrote “The Keys to My Soul”, and he did it because he knew perfectly the story on which the song revolves.

Finally, Vicente Fernandez assured that the own Jose Alfredo Jimenez knew and listened to the song and of course the lyrics, and congratulated him for it, ending that controversy that arose between fans and not between two of the greatest idols of Mexican music.

