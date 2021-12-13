Vicente Fernández dies: he wanted to have “more children” at 81 years old | Famous

The Mexican magazine Caras released in its entirety in its digital version what they call “the last interview” that Don ‘Chente’ gave at his Los Tres Potrillos ranch before he suffered a fall at home that led him to be hospitalized until the last breath of life.
‘Chente’ Fernández was happy to be surrounded by his children
The magazine does not clarify when the interview was carried out, but the text indicates that “Don Vicente’s house was completely decorated with Christmas motifs.” Review that the singer was in a good mood and joker, like many other times.
In the talk, ‘Chente’ pointed out how happy he was surrounded by his children and grandchildren at family meals: “In the room we put tables in a ‘U’ shape so that we can all be there and I bring mariachi and sound”.
” My grandchildren sing to me, I sing, my wife, Cuquita, sings, and I feel very happy because they are meetings that I really enjoy a lot. Because I almost never go to Guadalajara, because I can’t stand the traffic, rather my children and my grandchildren come, at least once a week. “
In the interview they were also present his son Alejandro Fernández and his grandson, Alex, who have inherited the musical legacy of the great idol of ranch music: “My grandson does not leave the ranch here and Alejandro my son comes very occasionally, although his visits they make my heart very happy“.
Don Vicente Fernández wanted “more children”
The talk addresses How was the celebration of the 80 years of the singer, celebrated in February 2020: “I did it (the celebration) with an album that I put ‘A mis 80’, because I have seen young singers, who at 40 or 50 years old and their voice does not work,” he said. .
“It is not critical, it is simply advice for all those artists, because in this career you have to live to sing and not sing to live. You always have to take good care of your voice, “he said.
Vicente Fernández reveals the “scolding” he gave to ‘El Potrillo’
Both Alejandro Fernández and his children Alex and Camila followed in the footsteps of the legendary singer and that was something that filled the ‘Charro de Huentitán’ with pride.
“Me i feel like peacock, because my five grandchildren sing beautifully, although only Camila and Alejandro dedicate themselves to this “.
While admitting the “admiration” he felt for ‘El Potrillo’, Vicente Fernández also revealed the “scolding” he gave his son to make him a great singer.
” I had no tables and he sang with his head down, and I would scold him and spend time saying to him: ‘Turn up, laugh, you have very beautiful teeth.’
“Me I didn’t even know that Alejandro sang“, he admitted,” I knew that from time to time he sang at school, but I was never really going to see him. “
“It was on one occasion when I was filming a movie called ‘Por tu maldito amor’, that he told me if he could sing a song for me. you sing?'”.