Vicente Fernández dies: his children give the first statements after the death of the singer | Famous

Vicente Jr. and Gerardo Fernández, the oldest children of the 81-year-old singer, got there, and they were the first members of the family to speak to the media after the sad news was released.
Children of ‘Chente’ react after his painful death
The singer’s older children confirmed that the VFG Arena, located inside the Los Tres Potrillos ranch, will be open to the public starting at 5 in the afternoon, Mexico time, for the singer’s funeral.
“Our Lady of Guadalupe took him away”Gerardo Fernández said in statements broadcast by Noticieros Televisa. The death of the interpreter occurred at 6:15 in the morning of this Sunday 12, just on the date on which the apparitions of the Virgin of Guadalupe in Mexico are commemorated.
“Already I was very tired“said the son in the middle of the ‘Charro de Huentitán’ with a broken voice and his eyes on the verge of tears.
“To everyone who wants to come …”, he invited his father’s fans without being able to complete the sentence due to the pain.
Vicente Fernández Jr. and his family are “calm”
The eldest of the three sons of Vicente Fernádez Jr. also went to the gate of the ranch to try to speak with the dozens of media and people who have shown up at the property.
He tried to calm them down to tell them that they can come in in the afternoon to say goodbye to their idol and also told how the family feels after the death of the singer.
“Thanks to all the people of Mexico, thanks to all that audience from my father, thanks to all the people who have given us so many displays of affection, “he told Noticieros Televisa.
” We are calmWe are united, we are waiting to be able to say goodbye to the whole family and then pass it to the Arena (VFG) for the public to pass, the amount that can be spent, “he confirmed.
“Yes sir, the doors of the arena are going to be open, thank you,” he reiterated. He also revealed that the burial will take place at noon on Monday the 13th privately.
Alejandro Fernández arrived at the ranch after noon and thanked the fans with his hands, but did not speak to the media. Wake up America on Sunday reported that last night he visited him at the Country 2000 Hospital where he had been admitted since last August.