Vicente Fernández, giant of regional Mexican music, dies

FILE – Vicente Fernández gives a concert at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on April 16, 2016. Fernández, giant of regional Mexican music whose powerful voice immortalized songs like “El rey”, “Volver, Volver” and “Lástima May you be a stranger ”and inspired new generations of interpreters, he passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021, his family reported. He was 81 years old. (AP Photo / Marco Ugarte) AP

Vicente Fernández, an international legend of Mexican regional music, died Sunday morning at age 81 in a hospital in Jalisco, the birthplace of mariachi and the one where he was born, family members reported.

“It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone a great musical career and give everything for his audience,” said his family on Fernández’s official Instagram account. “Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing.” The message ended with the hashtag #ChenteSigueSiendoElRey, alluding to his nickname “Chente” and one of the most famous mariachi songs.

Family members indicated that Fernández died on Sunday at 6:15 a.m. At the moment, plans for his funeral had not been announced.

In August 2021, Fernández suffered a serious fall for which he required to be hospitalized and later connected to a respirator. From then on, his physical ailments increased and he was unable to recover.

“I convey my condolences to family, friends and millions of admirers of Vicente Fernández, a symbol of the ranchera song of our time, known and recognized in Mexico and abroad,” Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador wrote on Twitter.

“Jalisco and Mexico are in mourning. The legend that with his talent gave voice to the feelings of millions around the world leaves us as one of the greatest icons of music and Mexicanness, ”wrote Enrique Alfaro, governor of the state of Jalisco, where Fernández was proudly from.

Greats of music such as Alejandro Sanz, Juanes, Luis Fonsi, Gloria Estefan and Ricardo Montaner lamented his death.

“It leaves a huge hole in my soul and in that of all Mexicans,” Lucero wrote in his Tiwtter account.

“I am heartbroken. Don Chente was an angel with me all my life … The only thing that comforts my soul, at this moment, is that every time we saw each other I told him how important he was to me, ”Ricky Martin tweeted.

“Sad day, without words. The history of Mexican music will always bear your name Vicente, friend, you are and will be THE KING forever. Your legacy will be history. My hug to all of you “, expressed Sanz on Twitter.

Fernández, who immortalized songs like “El rey”, “Volver, Volver” and “Pity that you are alien”, was awarded three Grammys and nine Latin Grammys, the most recent for best ranchera / mariachi music album for “A mis 80’s ” in November. He was also recognized as Person of the Year by the Latin Recording Academy in 2002.

“With great regret we say goodbye to Vicente ‘Chente’ Fernández, the legendary interpreter of Mexican regional music and cultural icon,” said in a joint statement the Latin Recording Academy and the Recording Academy, which award the Latin Grammy and Grammy, respectively. “For more than 60 years, the singer, producer and actor brought the musical traditions of his beloved country to audiences around the world with his wonderful performances and prodigious voice of impressive range and operatic power.”

“On December 12, Vicente Fernández, who sang to La Guadalupana so many mañanitas,” lamented Alejandra Frausto, Secretary of Culture of Mexico, highlighting the coincidence of the death and the day of the Virgin of Guadalupe. “A million mariachis accompany your way,” he added on his official Twitter account.

“We will not stop applauding,” wrote Enrique Alfaro, governor of Jalisco after posting a photo with the singer on his social networks.

Fernández, also known as “El rey” and “El charro de Huentitán,” sold more than 50 million records and appeared in more than 30 films. His mark as a standard-bearer of traditional popular music is indelible, becoming over the years one of its most characteristic interpreters.

On the outskirts of the hospital where he died, some followers began to arrive on Sunday carrying photographs with the singer or who even dared to improvise a song in front of the press cameras.

In his later years he had a whole series of health conditions. In 2021 he was hospitalized for a kidney infection and a fall on his ranch in which he injured his neck. In 2012, he underwent a complex surgery in which almost half of his liver was removed due to a tumor, and a year later he had a pulmonary thrombosis. In March 2015, three hernias formed during the recovery process from liver surgery were operated on.

In April 2016, he said goodbye to the stage with the concert “Un azteca en el Azteca”, in a crowded Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, before about 85,000 spectators who traveled from northern Mexico as well as the United States, Colombia and other Latin American countries for this historic presentation.

Vicente Fernández Gómez was born on February 17, 1940 in the town of Huentitán El Alto in the western state of Jalisco. He spent most of his childhood on the ranch of his father, Ramón Fernández, on the outskirts of Guadalajara. He used to say that the dream of being an artist came true thanks to the support of his mother, Paula Gómez de Fernández, who was a housewife and encouraged him to learn folk music as well as taking him a lot to the cinema to see films from the Golden Age of the Mexican cinema when he dreamed of being like Pedro Infante.

At the age of 14, he won an amateur contest on a television station in Guadalajara and since then he began to appear in bars and restaurants. Fame came to him in 1966, when after the death of Javier Solís, another great of regional music, the company CBS México (today Sony Music) hired him and recorded “Perdóname” and “Palabra del Rey”, his first hits.

In the 1970s he made his film debut with the film “Tacos al Carbon” and scored a hit with “La Ley del Monte” from 1976, whose soundtrack, also performed by Fernández, was equally popular, including the song of the same name that it became one of his most characteristic themes.

Fernández was married to María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor, with whom he procreated Vicente Jr., Gerardo and Alejandro, in addition to adopting their only daughter, Alejandra. Alejandro Fernández is also a regional Mexican music star, a talent that spread to his children Alex and Camila Fernández.