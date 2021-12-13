Vicente Fernández is still in “critical condition” and with a “reserved prognosis”

The singer of ranchero music Vicente Fernández is in a “critical state” of health and “with a very reserved prognosis.” This is how the doctors who treat him at a private hospital in Guadalajara (western Mexico) reported this Saturday.

«Mr. Vicente Fernández in the last 12 hours presented a worsening of his health. He has inflammation of the lower airways and increased respiratory support, “reported the doctors in a joint statement with the family.

The interpreter arrived in early August at a private hospital in Guadalajara. This after suffering a fall that caused a blow to the cervicals near the skull, injuring the spinal cord and leaving him without movement of his arms and legs.

Due to this, he had to undergo emergency surgery that caused respiratory deterioration. This left him on artificial respiration for which he was kept in intensive care for about six weeks.

In mid-September, the interpreter showed improvement and remained in a common hospital room to receive physical rehabilitation. But at the beginning of December, he was re-admitted to the intensive care area because his health condition deteriorated.

Vicente Fernández suffers from a syndrome that can cause paralysis

Fernández suffers from Guillain-Barré syndrome, a condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves and which can lead to paralysis. However, it has nothing to do with the fall, according to statements from his family.

In the statement, the doctors indicated that the singer remains sedated and continues under multidisciplinary management because “his condition is critical and his prognosis is very reserved.”

National and international media are waiting outside the hospital to see first-hand the evolution of the interpreter of Divine Women and The King.

This Friday and Saturday the interpreter’s wife, Cuquita Abarca, and their children have intensified their visits to the hospital.

His son Vicente Fernández said that his father is “serious and delicate” due to an affectation of one of his lungs. Although he denied the rumors of his death that had circulated on social networks.

Before his arrival at the hospital, the singer had been admitted for a severe urinary infection that kept him in the hospital for two days.

Throughout his life, Fernández has overcome various diseases, such as prostate cancer in 2002, the removal of a tumor in the liver in 2012, a year later a thrombosis that made him lose his voice and surgery to remove some abdominal hernias in 2015.

