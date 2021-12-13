Vicente Fernández Jr. detailed how the last goodbye to his father will be; celebrities said goodbye to ‘Charro’ on social networks | People | Entertainment

The fans of the Mexican artist will be able to say goodbye to him in the entertainment arena owned by the Fernández family.

Vicente Fernández Jr., the oldest of the “three foals”, as the singer used to say Vicente Fernandez to his sons, he shared a few hours ago how the last goodbye to his father, also known as El Charro de Huentitán, will be.

The “older foal” detailed to the chain Televisa that starting at 5:00 p.m. (Mexico time) the doors of the Arena VFG, where the body of the Mexican artist was transferred so that his audience can say goodbye to him.

Arena VFG was built in 2005 as a business project of the Fernandez Group, property of the famous vernacular musician (the name of the venue is derived from the initials of his name, the G corresponds to the maternal surname: Gómez). It is located within the metropolitan area of ​​Guadalajara.

While the family of the legend of Mexican regional music specified that he will officiate a private funeral tomorrow at noon.

The goodbye of his famous followers

One of the first people in the entertainment world to mourn the death of the Charro de Huentitán was the actress Florinda Meza.

Mexican to the core, he died on December 12. May the Virgin receive him and take him to heaven. Rest in peace, Vicente Fernández. pic.twitter.com/CwGIBG6Ycc – Florinda Meza (@FlorindaMezaCH) December 12, 2021

Gloria Estefan, María Celeste Arrarás, Olga Tañón, Ricardo Montaner, Ricky Martin and other celebrities fired the titan of Mexican music on their social networks.

Don Vicente Fernández has left for eternity, his infinite legacy will continue to ring in the hearts of millions.

Kind and considerate man with his colleagues.

Peace Don Vicente, Peace to your dear family @alexoficial #Mexico #Vicente Fernandez – Ricardo Montaner (@montanertwiter) December 12, 2021

The boricua Ricky Martin dedicated a post on his Instagram profile, thanking him for supporting him in each of his presentations in Guadalajara.

“Today is a difficult and painful day for the world of music with the loss of a Mexican titan who, for decades, carried his roots and culture in style throughout the world,” he wrote of the first Gloria Estefan, who defined herself as “one of her great fans”.

The moved tribute was followed by many others, such as that of Maria Celeste Arrarás, Maria Elena Salinas or Raul de Molina, communicators who had the opportunity to be with him from the other side and make him known through his programs and microphones.

Other of his stage companions who joined the farewell messages were Alejandro Sanz, Luis Fonsi and Olga Tañón.