Vicente Fernández receives tribute prior to the Atlas vs León Final

Jonathan Collazo

Guadalajara / 12.12.2021 20:41:59





The death of Vicente Fernandez this Sunday morning did not go unnoticed in the Grand Final of the 2021 Opening Tournament on the field of the Jalisco Stadium, where tonight the thousands of fans present they dedicated a minute of applause to the Mexican singer, who passed away 81 years old.

After the colorful protocol of Liga MX, In the local sound, a minute of applause was requested from the Charro de Huentitán, at the same time as the song “Volver, Volver”, one of the most emblematic songs in the more than 50 years of artistic career.

The almost 60 thousand spectators intoned with passion the song “Back, back!” played by Vicente, while a child released a white balloon that rose until it disappeared into the night of Guadalajara.

Chente, as he was known, He was admitted to the hospital on August 7 due to an accidental fall. in which the cervical spine was injured. His state of health deteriorated, and although he returned home, last week he was hospitalized again with a serious medical report.

Atlas seeks tonight to end 70 years of drought. The last and only time they were crowned champion was in the 1950-1951 season, since then the rojinegros have not raised a title in the first division again.