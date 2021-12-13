Vicente Fernández: The Guadalajara Center mourns the departure of the singer

The streets of downtown Guadalajara, where Vicente Fernández began his career as a singer, in restaurants and bars, cry to the idol of the ranchera song on Paseo Degollado street. His songs: “Volver, Volver”, “El Rey” and “Mi viejo” sound in different venues.

In the statue of the singer in the Plaza de Los Mariachis, Doña Sofía Comparan leans on her sculpture and remembers him with nostalgia. His crystalline eyes drop the occasional tear.

“I really like the songs, because I listened to them on someone else’s radio, they are going to give me a small radio to continue listening to.” La ley del monte “is one of my favorites, very beautiful ranchero songs,” said the octogenarian.

THE INFORMER / E. Gomez



In the hand of the monument to Vicente Fernández they left him a rose, and at the feet of his steed a pair of candles.

At noon, they placed on the statue three paintings in homage to Vicente Fernández, on behalf of the Asociación Civil Fusión Colectivo Jalisco, one in black and white, with the legend: “As long as you don’t stop clapping, your Chente won’t stop singing” .

Francisco Javier Rojas Márquez, founder of the AC Fusión Colectiva, points out that the intention was to deliver the murals to Vicente, but for different reasons they could not. Now the paintings are in homage so that the population remembers that of Huentitán El Alto.

“At the closing of his last concerts of an Azteca in the Azteca, we could not give him the murals, they were more murals, but these are the ones that transcended and the intention was to give them to him while he was still alive, unfortunately he was ahead of us and we could not give them to him; like him He said he is a singer of the town, and these murals that people come to take their photo and that they continue to remember through the murals, “he said.

Rojas Márquez went early to the Sanctuary of the Virgin of Guadalupe to give thanks because she suffered an accident a month and a half ago from which she survived, returning home she learned of the death of Vicente Fernández. He grabbed the murals from his home in the Analco neighborhood and took them to the effigy in the Historic Center.

