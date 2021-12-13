Vicente Fernández: This is the LAST SONG that Chente recorded with Alejandro Fernández | VIDEO

The state of health of Vicente Fernandez it gets worse every hour inside the Country 2000 of Guadalajara. The last days have been critical for the Jalisco idol and the latest medical report has set off alarms as it is explained that his condition “is critical” and the prognosis is “very reserved.” The singer-songwriter’s relatives have been visiting him constantly and Alejandro Fernandez He remembered in his most recent concerts, the last song you recorded with Chente‘.

The foal‘has given little encouraging feelings about the health of’The Charro of Huentitán‘at his concerts at the National Auditorium. On the verge of tears, the youngest of the dynasty’s heirs has dedicated his father, the last topic they could Record together.

