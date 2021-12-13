Vicente Fernández: This is the LAST SONG that Chente recorded with Alejandro Fernández | VIDEO

The state of health of Vicente Fernandez it gets worse every hour inside the Country 2000 of Guadalajara. The last days have been critical for the Jalisco idol and the latest medical report has set off alarms as it is explained that his condition “is critical” and the prognosis is “very reserved.” The singer-songwriter’s relatives have been visiting him constantly and Alejandro Fernandez He remembered in his most recent concerts, the last song you recorded with ‘Chente‘.

‘The foal‘has given little encouraging feelings about the health of’The Charro of Huentitán‘at his concerts at the National Auditorium. On the verge of tears, the youngest of the dynasty’s heirs has dedicated his father, the last topic they could Record together.

Related news

This is the last song that Chente recorded with Alejandro Fernández

As recalled by himself Alejandro Fernandez, in all the concerts of his tour “Made in Mexico“, the last song he managed to record in a study next to ‘Chente‘was nothing more and nothing less than “I lied“. The theme video, which was uploaded on the official YouTube channel of ‘The foal‘Last year, it already has almost 7 million views, while on Spotify it has already exceeded 10 million views.

With this song from the album that is also called “Made in Mexico”, Alejandro Fernandez He returned to his ranchero roots, after passing through boleros and ballads. This unprecedented collaboration with Vicente Fernandez what did they record in a studio, but the two have not been able to sing live together, is the last duet father and son who did before the Jalisco idol was interned on August 6 at the Country 2000 in Guadalajara.

It came out natural, I presented the album to him, we were listening to the material. So I told him: ‘you and I have only done one duet, when you supported me with the first studio album, and we haven’t done any more’.

As he recalled ‘The foal‘, it was his own’Chente‘who after listening to the whole album, decided that the song from “I lied“It would be the one that they would sing a duet. This single is the one that the youngest of the singer-songwriter’s heirs has been using as a ritual to ask the public to send good vibes so that they can improve their health, especially in these critical moments.

I want that from here, we send a loud applause to my boss so that he recovers. This song was the last I recorded in study with himVicente Fernandez) and I want to share them with everyone.

Lyrics for Mentí, the last song that Vicente Fernández and Alejandro Fernández recorded

I told him to get out of my side

That what I felt was over

I told him never look for me again

Because it would be impossible to forgive him

I asked him to forget that I exist

And that was the last time that I looked at her

Never call me for any reason

Because I am his ex love and not his friend

I lied, lied, lied, because pride blinded me

I lied, because he did not know how to value my love

I lied, because I love her and she failed me

Being that I have loved the most, today I said goodbye

I lied, I lied

I said: I never want to know about you again

I lied, although for me there is no other being

I lied to her, but I’m dying to see her again

Oh, pain

There you go, old mule