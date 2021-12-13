Vicente Fernández’s daughter reveals the cause of death of “El Charro de Huentitán”

Alejandra, daughter of Vicente Fernandez, confirmed that “El Charro de Huentitán” died as a result of the Syndrome of Guillain barre, which was detected after the cervical operation to which he was subjected in August, when he fell at home.

“He died of an organ failure derived from Guillain-Barré disease“Said the young woman a few moments ago, upon arrival at the ranch, where hundreds of people are waiting for the body of the famous, who will be veiled at the VFG Arena this afternoon.

He added that Doña Cuquita is calm, although physically tired.

“My mom is calm, in peace, they spent a lifetime together“, He manifested.

He also assured that the farewell to the musical icon will be made right where he always wanted, at home.

“My dad had always said that he wanted to be fired here.

“Thanks to all the public for so much support and affection to my father, to the family,” he said.

Vicente Fernández died this Sunday at 6:15 a.m. at the age of 81, after spending three months in intensive care, due to a fall he had at his ranch, which caused a vertebral fracture.

