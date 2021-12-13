Vicente Fernández’s health report: “His condition today is critical”

After apparently showing improvement, Vicente Fernandez He returned to intensive care a few days ago after presenting an inflammation of his respiratory tract.

And amid speculation about how complicated the situation is, the singer’s eldest son was the one who confirmed that the outlook turned serious.

“He is serious, he is delicate. We are all in prayers “, declared Vicente Fernández Jr. before the cameras of all the press who was on the outskirts of the Hospital Country 2000, in Guadalajara, while he was leaving in his car, but beforehand he quickly added: “The doctors are going to say what they have to say.” .

So far, the family of the icon of Mexican regional music has remained hermetic and has not given further statements, however, a few hours ago it was published on his Instagram account the latest health report from “Charro de Huentitán”, where it is reported that “his condition today is critical.”

“In the last 12 hrs. presented an exacerbation of his state of health. You have increased inflammation in your lower airways and increased respiratory support. Sedation was required to maintain comfort. Very reserved prognosis ”, is what can be read in the publication where the family appreciates the support and understanding.

On the other hand, although it has not been confirmed by the Fernándezes, according to information circulating on networks, Vicente Fernández would have received his daughter Alejandra, who came with three lawyers from the dynasty and a notary public to carry out some important paperwork.

“They say that today Don Vicente Fernández’s lawyers arrived at the Hospital to fix everything in case something unfortunately happened to him, because the same children say that their father is already very tired,” he explained through the account @ chamonic3.

Keep reading: Unauthorized biography of Vicente Fernández links the singer’s family to drug trafficking

– Get to know the house where Vicente Fernández lived before he became a singing star

– Alejandro Fernández is sincere and asks for prayers for his father: “A very critical and difficult moment”