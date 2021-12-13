Vicente Fernández’s lover dedicates an emotional message to the singer

Vicente Fernández is remembered for his great talent and songs, especially, of heartbreak. In addition to his wife, Doña Cuquita, the singer had many love affairs.

The person in charge of creating controversy for her reaction to the death of Vicente Fernández was the famous star, Merle Uribe, who on different occasions has spoken about the intense romance she had with “Chente” during the 1980s and to say goodbye to the famous and beloved The singer published a photograph in which they both appear and wrote “Here you have” The keys to my Soul “FOREVER! Never forget you! ALWAYS IN MY HEART”.

