Vicente Fernández’s lover dedicates an emotional message to the singer

Vicente Fernández is remembered for his great talent and songs, especially, of heartbreak. In addition to his wife, Doña Cuquita, the singer had many love affairs.

The person in charge of creating controversy for her reaction to the death of Vicente Fernández was the famous star, Merle Uribe, who on different occasions has spoken about the intense romance she had with “Chente” during the 1980s and to say goodbye to the famous and beloved The singer published a photograph in which they both appear and wrote “Here you have” The keys to my Soul “FOREVER! Never forget you! ALWAYS IN MY HEART”.

Merle Uribe’s publications generated all kinds of reactions among Vicente Fernández’s followers because while some expressed solidarity with the star, others considered that her photos were a lack of respect for María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor, Vicente Fernández’s wife, even, some asked that he remove his posts, however Merle Uribe has not responded to these negative comments.

This was the romance between Merle Uribe and Vicente Fernández

Vicente Fernández met Merle Uribe in 1980 when they were filming the movie “Picardia Mexicana 2” and in that production the star dazzled “Charro de Huentitán” for his spectacular beauty, however, they had to spend a few months for the romance to emerge as Merle Uribe has declared that for a time their relationship was strictly work, however, the daily coexistence was doing its thing and both fell in love. It is worth mentioning that the vedette pointed out that “Chente” was always clear with her and warned her that if they started a relationship it would be furtively because he would never leave “Cuquita”, his wife.

