Video: this is how the entrenched man killed by the Police in Merlo killed his neighbor

During Sunday night, in the Buenos Aires town of Merlo, a man, who had barricaded himself on the roof of his house after killing a neighbor and shooting two policemen and his nephew, was killed by the Grupo Halcón de la Fuerza of Buenos Aires security. The attacker, according to the video that was released, shot the victim twice from the dividing wall, who was cleaning his pool.

The neighbor, identified as Gaston White, 31, was in the backyard of his home when was surprised by two shots: one in the left leg and another in the abdomen.

This is how the man entrenched in Merlo killed his neighbor

The violent episode occurred this Sunday after 8:00 p.m., at an address located in Cossio at 570, as a result of an argument over annoying noise. After a call to 911, several patrols arrived at the scene and found the first victim, still alive. Although an ambulance was called to transfer to the hospital, Blanco did not survive.

As for the murderer, an employee of a security agency, the officers saw how he tried to resist arrest armed with a shotgun and protected with a bulletproof vest. Thus, the attacker escaped through the roof, although, seeing himself surrounded, the suspect barricaded himself on the roof of that house and began firing at the troops. Immediately, the agents requested support from mobiles from other police stations and a bolt-action operation was deployed in the area to prevent the aggressor from escaping and injuring other neighbors.

Around midnight, he arrived at the personal place of the Halcón Special Security Division. The agents were stationed in the surroundings, waiting for the orders of the Justice to act and finally arrest the aggressor.

After facing gunfire with Grupo Halcón agents, the 52-year-old private security guard was killed this morning.

The 52-year-old murderer shot several times and wounded two policemen and his nephew, when he approached with the intention of persuading him to surrender to the police officers that surrounded the area. All three wounded are out of danger.

Towards the end of the operation, Grupo Halcón confronted the private security guard and killed him in a shootout, according to the agency. Telam.