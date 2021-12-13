Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today Monday, December 13

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

You are at your best moment to speak and ask for a promotion. You will do wonders in everything related to business. It is time to make professional level improvements. Take advantage of the energy of Mercury and Mars, to begin those studies that can help you progress in your work or profession. Lucky numbers: 38, 15, 43.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

You will communicate without any problem with others since you will like to talk about general topics, putting your special touch on them. You will be thirsty for new experiences, which will lead you to experiment in what you have never tried, as well as travel to distant places and venture into the unknown. Lucky numbers: 9, 50, 1.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Mercury injects you with energy to involve you in buying or selling business. The occult catches your attention. You will be inclined to seek information on supernatural subjects. You will like the company of intellectual people with whom you can share ideas, tastes and information. Lucky numbers: 17, 8, 20.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

If you have something you want to say, now is the best time to put your cards on the table. Take advantage of the energy of Mercury, the planet that governs communication to clarify any difference you have with your partner, as well as with those of authority in your work or studies. Lucky numbers: 19, 44, 31.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

The energy of Mars makes you somewhat restless, nervous, or anxious. Don’t skimp on looking for different means of relaxation. Put all advice into action. You will be extremely detailed, which will encourage you to carry out a better job in what you are doing at the moment. Lucky numbers: 5, 10, 2.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sep 21)

Your creativity is exalted so you will be very good at organizing activities. However, beware of talking too much and learn to listen. Mercury, the planet of communication, emphasizes in your communication especially with children and with people younger than you. Lucky numbers: 2, 44, 17.

Libra

(Sep 22 – Oct 22)

Significantly improve your communication with your family. Your home becomes a center for meetings or social events which promise to be very successful. It is also a good time to search within and find those answers to those questions that you have been asking yourself for a long time. Lucky numbers: 37, 43, 18.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Everyone will listen to you now very carefully. All intellectual activity is exalted. You could now become the best advisor to someone who is in need of guidance, especially in their love life. Mercury pours out its energy when it comes to your communication. Lucky numbers: 11, 38, 16.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Mars, in your first house, exalts your great personality and fills you with a very special energy. Beware of overspending, especially if you go shopping. It is time to ask, to demand, not to remain silent as well as to seek information about something that worries you or catches your attention. Lucky numbers: 36, 14, 6.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

You will not be able to remain silent since you will express your point of view in everything that concerns you without caring what they will say. Remember that you are now in the public eye. You have Mercury in your first house, the one that governs your personality, and Mars awakening your spirituality. You will like to travel, to have great fun. Lucky numbers: 29, 9, 33.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Choose your friends carefully because now there will be someone who tries to upset you, especially with someone you appreciate. Gossip, secrets entwine around you. Do not give rise to comments and take care of your public image. Focus your energies on your work, profession or studies. Lucky numbers: 41, 35, 27.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

It is time to put your ideas into action and express your expectations. Discuss or share your concerns, your problems with your close friends and family. Someone could give you that advice that will lead you to see the light where darkness reigns. Your social life is activated thanks to the energy of Mercury. Lucky numbers: 12, 29, 3.