Watch out for these supports in Bitcoin and Ethereum By Investing.com







By Laura Sánchez

Investing.com – The week begins with declines in the major cryptocurrencies. He moves below $ 49,000 and he struggles not to lose $ 4,000.

“After the collapse in the cryptocurrency market last November, investors are cautious in trading crypto as they lose important supports, many of them trading at the levels of last September. One of them is Bitcoin, which is trading around $ 48,800 after hitting the resistance of $ 50,000, once the rebound started from the December lows, so it will be vital that it sustains $ 46,000 ”, he highlights Diego Morín, IG analyst.

“Ethereum is trading at the psychological barrier of $ 4,000, so it will be key that this level does not yield, otherwise, we could see declines towards the next support, which is located around $ 3,500,” he adds Morin.

“The cryptocurrency market is still largely led by Bitcoin price movements, and Ethereum also helps to dictate the overall market. Every great movement of these two assets is reflected in the altcoin market, with greater volatility ”, highlights Alejandro Zala, Country Manager of Bitpanda Spain.

“There are similarities to the market crash in May, when Bitcoin lost about 50% from top to bottom and other altcoins followed in the decline. The market quickly rebounded from lows and recovered most of the losses in less than three months. As in the recent slide, overleveraged positions increased volatility and wiped out most long positions. The market needs some time to recover in these situations and the intraday charts are still volatile, but in the upper time frame it is still bullish, ”adds Zala.