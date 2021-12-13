Watch TUDN Live, Atlas vs. León today online on TV Azteca 7 | Match schedule and which channel broadcasts the final round of Liga MX 2021 | SPORT-TOTAL

For TUDN , Atlas vs. Lion LIVE LIVE ONLINE this Sunday, December 12 at the Jalisco stadium starting at 9:15 pm (Peruvian and Mexican time) for the second leg of the final of the 2021 Apertura of Liga MX . The meeting will also be broadcast on Aztec TV .

Atlas vs. León: preview of the final

The ‘Beasts’ start with a slight advantage after winning 3-2 in the first leg match. The cast led by Ariel Holan turned the score around with goals from Víctor Dávila (37 ′) and a double from Ángel Mena (78 ′ and 86 ′). Before, Luis Reyes (11 ′) and Julio Furch (65 ′) scored for the ‘Rojinegros’.

Despite the victory, the Argentine strategist of the ‘Green Panzas’ considers that the key is still open. “The return will be a match that will have other condiments. We must see with what resources we can fight to lift the title. This series is not defined “, he declared to the press after beating Atlas last Wednesday.

In the same way, Ángel Mena praised after scoring two goals. “He is an extraordinary footballer, for the national team. He is a great person and professional, I am happy with him and he has been important in these games. I am happy with the way in which it is provided for the team “he added.

The last time León won the Liga MX was in December 2020. La ‘Fiera’ defeated the Pumas in the final 3-1 on aggregate. On this occasion, he aims to celebrate his ninth title.

Atlas vs. León: opening hours

Peru: 9:15 p.m.

Mexico: 9:15 p.m.

Ecuador: 9:15 p.m.

Colombia: 9:15 p.m.

Venezuela: 10:45 p.m.

Chile: 11:45 p.m.

Paraguay: 11:45 p.m.

Argentina: 11:45 p.m.

Brazil: 11:45 p.m.

Uruguay: 11:45 p.m.

For his part, Atlas must win by two goals or more to achieve the title. If he wins by a score of advantage, he will force penalties. However, in the event of a tie, they will be left empty handed.

After the defeat, the coach of the ‘Rojinegros’, Diego Cocca, mentioned that he is psyched to reverse the result. “We made individual mistakes that cost us goals; I think we could have avoided at least a couple, but they happen. We talk to Camilo and he’s fine, calm down. Nothing happens. We are going to get up on the way back ”, he told the press.

Atlas seeks to break a long championship drought. Since the 1950-1951 season, the ‘Foxes’ have not lifted a title. In addition, they reach the final after 22 years. In 1999, he lost in this instance to Toluca on penalties.

The last time both teams met was on September 25. The ‘Rojinegros’ prevailed in local condition with goals from Anderson Santamaría and Diego Barbosa.

Atlas vs. Leon: channels

It is important to mention that the second leg of the final of the MX League Come in Lion Y Atlas It will be broadcast by TUDN, Univisión and Azteca 7 for Mexican territory.

Atlas vs. Leon: possible formations

Lion: Cota, Morán, Tesillo, Barreiro, Mosquera, Colombatto, J. Rodríguez, Fernández, Meneses, Mena and Dávila.

Atlas: Vargas. Barbosa, Santamaría, Nervo, Angulo, Reyes, Torres, Rocha, Márquez, Quiñones and Furch.

