What does Gerardo Fernández do, Vicente Fernández’s son who would have ties to drug trafficking | Gerardo Fernández | Mexico | MX | Celebs | MEXICO

Vicente Fernandez was a Mexican singer of ranchera music, businessman, record producer and actor. The ‘Chente’, as he was known in the artistic world, passed away at the age of 81 this Sunday, December 12, leaving a great void in the hearts of the millions of fans he won around the world.

“Rest in peace, Mr. Vicente Fernández. We regret to inform you of his death on Sunday, December 12 at 6:15 am. It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone a great musical career and to give everything for his audience. Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing “the family expressed in a social media post.

The name of the singer has been immersed in more than one controversy, the last one being the one that starred one of his three children. As it is remembered, Fernández married María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor in 1963, with whom he had Vicente, Gerardo and Alejandro Fernández.

Vicente Fernández’s family announced the singer’s death on Instagram (Photo: Vicente Fernández / Instagram)

WHO IS GERARDO FERNÁNDEZ?

Chente’s second son is Gerardo Fernandez, a character who has made his life off-camera but who inevitably finds himself in the eye of the storm for his alleged connections with drug trafficking. It is said that he is the one who will inherit the legacy of the interpreter of “Acá entre nos” because of the way he has handled family affairs.

Gerardo is a great businessman. He has been focused mostly on real estate since he began his professional career, away from the spotlight. In 2011, he tried to run for a deputation of the coalition between the Institutional Revolutionary Party and the Green Ecologist, but did not get good results.

Gerardo cries in statements to the press about his father’s condition (Photo: Capture Televisa)

WHAT HE HAD IN COMMON WITH CHENTE

Like his father, Gerardo has dedicated himself to breeding of thoroughbred horses and charrería; just as it stands out in the jarrería, beating Vicente in this area. The 45-year-old inherited his father’s vocal talents, but has had no interest in trying that challenge.

Vicente Fernández died this Sunday, December 12 at 6:15 in the morning (Photo: Getty Images).

YOUR LINKS WITH DRUG TRAFFICKING

According to the book he wrote Olga wornat, without the intention of denigrating the Fernándezes, Gerardo would not only be an unscrupulous person, but would also have been friends with Ignacio Nacho Coronel, a deceased drug trafficker belonging to the Sinaloa Cartel.

“Gerardo is the middle son, who is ambitious, who is unscrupulous, has shady relationships, who was able to rob his father, he was able to rob his brother because he handled the money from the palenques, in addition to robbing him of Juan Gabriel, lied to his father and he is the one who is going to take over the entire empire left by Vicente Fernández ”, the journalist pointed out.