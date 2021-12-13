What does the health of your feet have to do with the pandemic? | Univision 41 New York WXTV

To the problems that covid-19 is causing, we must add one more: health problems in the feet. And this is something that, according to Dr. Sean Peden, an orthopedic surgeon at Yale Medicine in Stamford, Connecticut, could affect people, regardless of whether they have contracted COVID-19 or not.
Working at home has led many people in America to go barefoot, in socks or slippers. In New York City the trend can be very large, as in Manhattan only 28% of workers have returned to their offices. And although it seems like a very comfortable option, doctors are finding a problem related to this: injured and sick feet.
Basically, Peden says he has seen four recurring problems in his patients who have been barefoot for a long time: skin lacerations, fallen arches, plantar fasciitis (inflammation of the tissue that connects the heel to the toes along the sole of the foot), and fractures of the toes. feet by hitting them against furniture.
“Without the right shoes and arch support,” says Dr. Weissman of Cedars Sinai in California. “People are more likely to draw the bow, leading to a plantar fasciitis. People with flat feet put more stress on the inside of the foot and ankle, leading to tendonitis. “
The same is true for people with high arches, as they are prone to various foot conditions because there is additional pressure on the ball of the foot and heel that is usually relieved by a shoe rack.
To avoid these problems, specialists suggest that people – even working from home – do not dispense with the use of shoes. And a good way to do it is by exercising: For that, says Paden, it is important that “they choose the right footwear and take the time to have a coach.” He also recommends that it is better to try on shoes in a store and not to order over the Internet, when you cannot try them on to fit you.
Dr. Sheth recommends keeping track of when your activity peaks during the day and making sure you are wearing shoes during that time. At the end of the workday, if you’re not active, it’s okay to remove your shoes. But especially during the workday, Dr. Sheth says that wearing “anything is better than nothing.”
Wearing shoes at home has to do with the health of your feet
Generally, a shoe that feels comfortable, provides support, and doesn’t bend too easily tends to be the best type of shoe for most people, according to Dr. Cody. A supportive house slipper or thick padded sandal can do the trick. Some of the brands Dr. Sheth recommends are Vionics, Birkenstocks, Taos, and Aetrex.
If you are on your feet all day while working from home, consider wearing a shoe that is not only supportive but also shock absorbing. Dr. Sheth, a representative of the American Podiatric Medical Association, suggested in an interview with Health that people try to wear athletic shoes at home and have orthotics glued on.
Sheth acknowledges that while at home, people will not want to constantly wear shoes, but then he recommends that they analyze when they are most active, and that they aim to wear shoes during those hours.
Tips to ensure the health of your feet in the pandemic
Specialists recommend wearing shoes that are comfortable, supportive, and don’t bend too easily. Such a slippers, or chunky, padded sandals can do the trick.
Specialists also suggest that the feet should not be looked down upon. Many people ignore their care or even the symptoms that would indicate that they are wrong: to know if you need medical attention for a change or pain in the foot, you must first become familiar with your feet. ” Take a look at your feet, and if something doesn’t look right, don’t ignore it, “says Dr. Sheth.” Call your podiatrist. “
They also indicate that, now more than ever it is necessary to exercise, that will help the person to be active and force them to wear sneakers.
Dr. Sheth also recommends that people who are vulnerable to foot problems, such as those with diabetes or poor blood flow, also be very vigilant about their foot care.
