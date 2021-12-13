What is a spinal cord injury, a condition that led Vicente Fernández to the hospital

The fall suffered at his ranch “Los Tres Potrillos” caused a spinal injury to “Charro de Huentitán” (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Mexico woke up with sad news. Vicente Fernández died at 81 years of age from multi-organ failure, his doctor indicated, although the versions of the family indicated that his death was due to Guillain-Barré syndrome that was detected a few months ago.

Last August, the “Charro de Huentitán” had to be hospitalized due to complications derived from the fall he suffered at his Los Tres Potrillos ranch, in Jalisco, which caused him a Spinal Trauma (SRI) that complicated his state of health over time.

The Fernández family released news about the interpreter of By your damn love Y stated that he was “serious but stable” due to the trauma of the fall at the level of the cervical spine. Although his condition gradually improved, the first days of December he relapsed to such an extent that he was re-admitted to intensive care.

MRT causes from spinal injuries to cell death (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

According to the doctor Santiago Moreno García, from the National University of Colombia, this condition is the name given to a group of lesions of different structures of the spine at any of its levels. He mentions that most of the patients suffer from traffic or work accidents.

These damages begin with what Gonzalo Arriagada, Spine Surgeon at the Centro de Columna Clínica Las Condes in Santiago, Chile, calls a “primary injury”, which is caused by the “energy of trauma”, which triggers a biomechanical failure of the structures that stabilize the spine (bone and ligaments).

By destabilizing these structures, they provoke forces that can generate an immediate disruption of the neural or vascular tissue that gives way to the second stage of the injury, or “secondary”, the result of “local ischemic phenomena, inflammation, neuronal hyper-excitability and generation of free radicals, which ultimately leads to greater neuronal death ”.

At this time, progressive bleeding and ischemia may be registered. In addition, “the breakdown of neurons associated with the inability of the glia to reuptake glutamate promotes cell death. The loss of the blood-spinal barrier allows the passage of cytokines, vasoactive peptides and inflammatory cells that together contribute to generate edema and a pro-inflammatory state ”.

With the passing of the hours and days, cell death releases signals that generate various cytotoxic products that in turn promote cell death. There is also a phenomenon defined as, which is characterized by the complete loss of motor and sensory function below the level of the injury, accompanied by the loss of deep and sphincter reflexes.

On November 30, Vicente Fernández’s airways became inflamed due to SCD (Photo: AP / Claudio Cruz)

It was on November 30 when Vicente Fernández’s family issued a statement in which they indicated the presence of a “inflammation of your airways leaves for which he required again to continue with respiratory support, adjustment of his mediation and he was transferred to Intensive Care to maintain greater vigilance in the event of any eventuality ”.

Moreno García’s investigation mentions that MRT causes complications in the respiratory system, as the lesions affect phrenic nerves that arise from the spinal cord and run through the neck and chest area to the diaphragm muscle, which is most important in the breathing process.

Besides, also conditions the intercostal nerves and generates superior injuries that affect the cardiorespiratory centers. For all the above, “the main complications are atelectasis (a complete or partial collapse of the entire lung or part of the lung), ventilation imbalances, decreased thoracic movements and muscle fatigue.”

