What is Guillain-Barré syndrome? The illness that Vicente Fernández had | Famous

Vicente Fernandez He lost his life this Sunday, December 12 at the Hospital Country 2000 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, where he was hospitalized for 128 days fighting against Guillain-Barré syndrome, which in the end ended up closing the eyes of ‘El charro de Huentitán’.
The singer’s children, Vicente Jr., Alejandro and Gerardo, were present before his death, as well as his wife ‘Doña Cuquita’, according to the press in Mexico.
What did Vicente Fernández die of?
On August 6, the singer was admitted to the hospital where he died on Sunday 12, due to a fall he suffered in his bedroom. The actor, too, entered the operating room and underwent an operation for the cervical affectations.
After a series of studies, the doctors who treated him revealed his diagnosis on August 21: Guillain Barré syndrome.
According to the World Health Organization, “Guillain Barré syndrome is a condition in which the patient’s immune system attacks the peripheral nerves, which control muscle movements as well as those that transmit painful, thermal and tactile sensations. “. This can lead to “muscle weakness” and “loss of feeling” in the legs or arms.
The disease can occur at any age, but it is more common in men.
Guillain Barré syndrome symptoms
According to the WHO, “symptoms usually last a few weeks and most cases recover without complications.” Having “weakness and tingling” are two of the first symptoms to appear in the legs and “can spread to the arms and face.”
“In some cases it can cause paralysis of the legs, arms or muscles of the face. In severe cases speech can be affected,” says the agency on its website.
Cause of Guillain Barré syndrome
The WHO states that “the appearance of the syndrome is often preceded by bacterial or viral infections, also by surgical interventions.”
The doctors of Vicente Fernandez They turned on the alerts with the new medical report, which they published on the singer’s official Instagram account on the morning of Saturday 10.
“Mr. Vicente Fernández, in the last 12 hours, presented an exacerbation of his state of health. He presents greater inflammation of his lower respiratory tract and increased respiratory support. Sedation was required to maintain comfort.”
The death of the Mexican idol
According to Alejandra, daughter of Vicente Fernandez, his father died as a result of Guillain-Barré syndrome, which was detected after the cervical operation he underwent in August.
The syndrome is considered “a rare disorder,” according to the renowned Mayo Clinic. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are cases in which some people who have it “suffer from long-term nervous system damage.”