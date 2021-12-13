what is known about the project he had with Ricardo Arjona and why it did not see the light – Prensa Libre

One of these memories is the project that the Guatemalan singer-songwriter Ricardo Arjona had with the deceased singer.

After the death this Sunday of Vicente Fernández, details of other successful artists have come to light and his ties to him Charro de Huentitán, as well as the unforgettable plans they had.

This Sunday, Arjona shared uAn emotional message about the Mexican charro and expressed sadness at his departure.

“Your voice of thunder and velvet. Your frank word and that afternoon at your ranch among horses and songs is still tattooed in my memory with the admiration that I had for you and I will have you. Dying is a word that does not apply to men like you ”, said the artist.

In April 2014 a project was promoted that Arjona had announced: he would record as a duet with Vicente.

In an interview with the Guatemalan, He said that the charro agreed and happy to “do the experiment.”

“I am very nervous about making a song with Vicente, a guy that I admire a lot and that at the same time singing a song with him is very representative for me ”, said Arjona.

He said that it would also be “The best gift in the world” for his mother, since she was a great admirer of Fernández.

However, he later announced that the project was not achieved by decision of Vicente Fernández himself.

“Unfortunately that project did not work, but he’s a guy that I respect and admire ”, Arjona communicated in an interview.

He added that he also respected that decision “to put an up to here, to make way for the Vicente Fernández monument, to that go down in history that he deserves, for what he has done ”, he added.

The singer-songwriter said that he had the opportunity to be in the house of Charro from Huentitán.

“Very seldom does one have the opportunity to be seated in front of a legend, and also a legend with enormous activity. Legends are regularly there and you have to treat them with great delicacy, ”the Guatemalan legend also pointed out.