What is the career with the best future, according to Elon Musk





Neither tiktoker, nor much less influencer … Elon Musk assures that those people dedicated to artificial intelligence will be the most benefited in a few years, now that this field of science and technology begins to have much more prominence in the near future.

By GQ Mexico

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has put aside his opinions on business and other trivia to give some statements about the implications that artificial intelligence (AI) will have on the job market.

“Artificial Intelligence will make jobs a bit pointless,” Musk said alongside Alibaba founder Jack Ma at the World Conference on Artificial Intelligence in Shanghai.

And although his statements may sound somewhat disconcerting to many, the truth is that each industrial revolution brings substantial changes to the labor market. With the arrival of new machines in the production chain, many jobs are retired, however, this also causes the appearance of new and more modern jobs.

Of course, those jobs less vulnerable to disappearing will be those that are focused on the development and programming of artificial intelligence software, as the magnate assured CNBC.

