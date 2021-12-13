Read transcript

they inquire if the victimknew or not and not yetwe know the identity of theperson being sought.patricia: reactivatecoronavirus restrictionsand we will use againmasks in spacesinteriors. the strategy of thegovernor tries to reducerisks of contagion withdelta variant. forexplain how it will workour partner is livefrom manhattan, very goodTell us the rules tostarting midnight likedid you mention come into forceas a protective measure,a quick action that had totake for what he said toprevent businesses likewhat are they back tocoronaviruses that havereported in the last monththey reach 86% in the state.this state mandate requiresthe use of masks in theinteriors of public placesthat are not subject to atesting requirementvaccines. applies both whatcompanies and continued until the 15thJanuary where will be reevaluated. a different measureApril 2020. Now for theNew Yorkers not requireduse mask no spacesclosed publics that requireproof. this includes thegyms and restaurants,also places ofentertainment that alí lothey ask.individual companies canimplement your ownrequirements and that’s whenLet’s hear what was explaineda doctor.good because they are going to help usnot only covid to mitigate themade from the propagacón and morein moments where the omicronwhat is the new variant thatwe know it was very contagiousfaster.isabel: says that this measurewill help during the timeChristmas and they belong to the peoplewho go to interior placesto meet and buy and