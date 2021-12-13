When and where to see the draw for the Concachampions 2022

With the confirmation of the calendar for the Closing 2022, fans and footballers of Pumas they are enjoying a few weeks in peace, as well as keeping an eye on the pass market. However, the local tournament is not the only competition facing the Auriazules. That is why the entire university community must be attentive to the Concachampions draw, because there they will find out who will be the next rival.

The 2021 of Pumas has come to an end and the players of the MX League that finished competing relatively recently will seek to regain energy for next year. Although their priority will clearly be to be in shape for the next championship, they will also have to closely follow the Concachampions draw, a tournament they qualified for after winning the runner-up in 2020.

Although a date had already been stipulated, Concacaf confirmed that the draw for the international tournament will take place next Wednesday, December 15 at 5:00 p.m. (local time) in the city of Miami, Florida, in the United States. The draw already has the two pots defined, since the only team that had to be confirmed was the MLS champion, and last weekend the New York City FC he managed to become a champion.

Pumas will be in Pot 1, in which only Cruz Azul is, so there cannot be a classic in the first round of the tournament. In Pot 2 you will find: Cavaly AS (Haiti), CD Guastatoya (Guatemala), Club Santos Laguna, Comunicaciones FC (Guatemala), Deportivo Saprissa (Costa Rica), FC Motagua (Honduras), Hamilton Forge FC (Canada) and Santos de Guapiles (Costa Rica).

Any of the teams in Pot 2 may be a rival of Pumas, but we will have to wait until Wednesday, when the next rival is finally made official. One thing to keep in mind is that fans will be able to follow the transmission of the draw by the signals of Fox Sports, Fox Sports 2 and 3 in Mexico.