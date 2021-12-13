Which Colombian teams are qualifying for the Copa Libertadores 2022 – Colombian Football – Sports

The classification of the Deportivo Cali The 2021-II League final brings him closer to the possibility of returning to the Copa Libertadores. There are five fully defined squares for Colombian soccer in Conmebol tournaments in 2022.

It should be remembered that Colombia has four boxes in each of the club tournaments in the south of the continent.

How the quotas for the Copa Libertadores are distributed

Regarding the Copa Libertadores, Sports Tolima He has already secured a place in the group stage, like Colombia 1, for having been champion of the first semester. It is also fixed National Athletic, which will be Colombia 4 and for this reason must play the previous phases. He did it by winning the Colombia Cup.

The champion of the second semester will be Colombia 2 and will go to the group stage. And the third quota in the country, which will be for the preliminary phase, will be obtained by the first team of the accumulated of the year that has not obtained a slot in another way. Already, at least, that assured Millionaires, with the victory this Sunday 0-1 against Alianza Petrolera. It has 85 points.

But the case can be made that Tolima will be champion again in the second semester. If that happens, the quota for Colombia 2 will be obtained by the best of the reclassification and Colombia 3, the next in that table.

Deportivo Cali reached 78 units and would be the other classified to Libertadores if Tolima repeats the title. But you can still get over it Junior, that he has 75. He would have to beat Nacional on the last date of the homerun and that Cali does not add one more point.

Copa Sudamericana: three places in dispute and one fixed

The posts for the South American Cup They will be for the first three reclassification teams that have not gone to the Libertadores: today they would have Cali (78 points), Junior (75) and América (65). The one that is already fixed is Medellin, who secured the fourth place as champion of the 2020 Colombia Cup, which ended in January of this year.

Equity, With 60 points, he has already secured a place in the South American. The only way that it could on the outside was for Alianza Petrolera or Pereira to be league champions. They no longer have a choice.

