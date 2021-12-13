Why a Royal Academy of Medicine?

Speech by the president, Dr Pedro Tárraga, at the first official meeting of the Royal Institution with the president of Castilla-La Mancha

The author Pedro Tárraga López Constituent President of the Academy of Medicine of Castilla-La Mancha

Scientific, literary and artistic academies, in their original sense, from classical Greece, are institutions that represent excellence and are oriented to the generation of knowledge, qualified debate and the exchange of innovative ideas. They have been essential forums for the advancement of knowledge and cultural development. Its work, complementary to that of the universities, even became a substitute in many times of crisis of the university institution.

Instruments of Scientific Evolution

In the scientific field, the activity of the academies was instrumental for the scientific revolution of the seventeenth century and the full development of Modernity.

The tradition of the Academies of Medicine contributed in a fundamental way to scientific-medical activity from the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries.

In Spain, in 1697, the founding of the “Royal Society of Medicine and Other Sciences” took place in Seville, the first Spanish medical institution devoted to the dissemination of new medical ideas, whose initial ordinances were approved by Carlos III in 1700 and which achieved royal protection. of Felipe V in 1701.

The Valladolid Academy of Medicine is the second oldest in Spain. Its origins can be documented in 1731, formed mainly by professors and professors from the University of Valladolid where it was located.

The predecessors, in the 18th century

The third is the Madrid Academy of Medicine, founded in 1733, as part of a gathering that brings together doctors, surgeons, apothecaries and “curious” in José Hortega’s apothecary, animated by the enlightened movement that favors the new dynasty in Spain. Bourbon. Counting on the endorsement and impulse of the Crown, as was common in Europe at the time, this “official gathering” was transformed in 1734 into the Royal Medical Academy of Matritense, which was reorganized in 1861 into the Royal National Academy of Medicine. In these 18th and 19th centuries, some academies of Medicine of a more regional scope also emerged, in general linked to the environment of different faculties.

Starting in the second half of the 19th century, the Royal National Academy of Medicine played a key role as a dynamizer of medicine in the double aspect of scientific research and healthcare activity, counting on highly prestigious academics, such as the Nobel Prize winner Santiago Ramón and Cajal. He contributed to the debate, amplification and dissemination of medical knowledge and biomedical science, with the consequent contribution to the impact of this knowledge in the improvement of the practice of medicine.

Information and advice

Tasks such as information and advice for decision-making in health matters by the responsible government authorities became very important.

With the Transition process, decentralization, not only administrative, derived from the organization of the State in Autonomous Communities had an impact on the model of academies, through the distribution and consequent approach and particularization of the activities of these institutions to the territories of the autonomous communities, maintaining the Royal Academies of national scope under the coordination of the Institute of Spain.

Castilla-La Mancha, historically off the hook

With regard to medicine, practically all the Autonomous Communities currently have the important coverage of Academies of Medicine of an autonomous or inter-autonomous dimension. Leaving Castilla-La Mancha off the hook and devoid of relevant tools that the Academies of Medicine continue to offer in the 21st century for the improvement, development and advancement of medical and health activity.

The existence of a regional Academy of Medicine, “close”, is a sign of maturity in the evolution of regional medical activity. It guarantees the achievement of high levels in the construction of a medical activity based on scientific evidence, values ​​the contributions originated in its immediate scientific-medical environment, and contributes to the projection and social and economic improvement of the region.

The Society of Medicine and Surgery of Albacete, the germ

To alleviate this situation, in 1968, a group of doctors from Albacete, who met in a central cafeteria to hold their gatherings, created the Society of Medicine and Surgery of Albacete, which fundamentally gives solid and uninterrupted sustained activity.

With enormous effort and enthusiasm dedication, this Society, created more than 50 years ago by the concern of Albacete health workers in the image of the traditional “gatherings” of the seventeenth century, has nucleated and energized an almost academic environment in Albacete and Castilian-La Mancha medicine. This is accompanied by the creation of the two Faculties of Medicine at the University of Castilla-La Mancha with constant activity and with verifiable teaching prestige and internationalization of their research activity, becoming a key element.

The first

Brilliant medical professionals have presided over the Society since then: Anselmo Martínez Cuervo, González Reolid, Enrique Alcázar, Ramón Ferrándiz Flores, Julio Virseda Rodríguez, Félix Notario, Jesús Salas Nieto and Julio A. Carbayo, who with their respective Boards of Directors have led the Society of Medicine and Surgery of Albacete to the highest recognition both in Albacete and in the rest of the Region and the rest of Spain.

In 2008 the succession glove was collected by the Board of Directors chaired by Dr Pedro J. Tárraga López, who with the two Faculties of Medicine of Castilla-La Mancha functioning (Albacete and Ciudad Real), the Pharmacy, the 5 Nursing, another Physiotherapy and some other more related to Health Sciences, understood that the Society of Medicine and Surgery of Albacete should be transformed into a higher entity, an Academy of Medicine, which, following the principles of the Society, would be in charge of promoting and coordination of all the activities that may result in the process and dissemination of the Biomedical Sciences of Castilla-La Mancha.

2019 marks the before and after

And after the celebration of the 40th Anniversary of the Society, a Pro Academia Commission is created, which quickly establishes contacts with the Royal Academy of Medicine of Spain, the Spanish Institute and the Ministry of Education and Health of Castilla la Mancha in order to create it. It was not an easy process and after several years of work, the Law of Academies of Castilla la Mancha 2019, Decree 2/2019 arrived and in October of this year, the decree 255/2019 of the creation of the Academy of Medicine of Castilla la Mancha and in February 2020 the new Academy is presented to the Castilian-Manchega Society, in a brilliant act with the presence of the current President of the Royal National Academy of Medicine H.E. Mr. Eduardo Díaz Rubio.

Then came the global health emergency due to the SARS COV 2 coronavirus, which complicated the development of the Academy, although the path was no longer going backwards, 15 full members have already been elected, who have successively entered solemn academic events.

The headquarters, in the Posada del Rosario

The Albacete City Council has recently granted the central monumental building of the Posada del Rosario as the official headquarters, which undoubtedly gives the entity great brilliance and visibility, while the academy will give this building more prestige.

‘Royal’ Academy of Medicine in 2021

And as a brilliant culmination, His Majesty King Felipe VI has distinguished it in these days by granting it the title of Royal Academy of Medicine of Castilla-La Mancha, which is undoubtedly a great recognition to this institution.

The already Royal Academy must continue to grow to comply with its Statutes and without haste, but without pause the 35 academics will be covered among the most relevant doctors, teachers and researchers in Health Sciences of our Region to follow its original concept of generation of knowledge, qualified debate and exchange of innovative ideas, all for the benefit of the health of the Castilian-Manchego citizens who in the end are our main objective.

Advisory body of the regional government

Dear President, likewise and as reflected in our Statutes, among the functions of the Royal Academy, we remain at your disposal, that of your Government and of any regional, provincial and local administrations that require us for any advice or report that they may request.