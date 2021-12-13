Why did Nicaragua cut ties with Taiwan?

Nicaragua’s decision to cut diplomatic relations with Taiwan and recognize China leaves the autonomous island democracy with just 14 diplomatic allies. Most are small, and mostly poor, nations from the Western Pacific, the Caribbean, and Latin America, with the sole exception of the Vatican. At the same time, Taiwan maintains strong, but unofficial, ties with the United States and dozens of other countries.

The loss of formal allies further limits the ability of Taiwanese leaders to conduct state visits abroad and fuels Beijing’s narrative that Taiwan is losing the diplomatic battle and that he will eventually be forced to accept the inevitable result of his political union with the People’s Republic of China.

“We believe that sooner or later these countries … will establish or restore normal diplomatic relations with China. It is only a matter of time and, above all, an unstoppable trend of the times, “said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin on Friday.

WHAT IS BEHIND NICARAGUA’S DECISION TO CUT OFF RELATIONSHIPS?

The authoritarian president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, has become an international pariah, with the United States denouncing that last month’s elections were a “pantomime.”

That may have prompted Ortega to accept an offer from China, which has been seducing Taiwan’s remaining allies by promising trade and development aid, while minimizing political controversy.

The fact that Nicaragua maintained its ties with Taiwan after Ortega’s return to power after the 2006 elections came as a surprise to many. After taking office for the first time in 1979, the Marxist-Leninist Ortega switched ties from Nicaragua to Beijing., but relations with Taipei were reestablished after Violeta Chamorro’s defeat in the 1990 presidential elections.

WHAT INCENTIVES DID CHINA OFFER?

In its announcement, Nicaragua did not provide any reason for the most recent change, but it follows a trend among its Central American neighbors, such as Panama and Costa Rica, which have leaned toward Beijing in recent years, sparking concerns in Taiwan and Washington over a possible domino effect. Along with development aid, loans and other incentives, Beijing, critics argue, uses unclean methods such as threats and bribes to remove allies from Taiwan, although there is no evidence.

The biggest incentive may simply be China’s enormous and growing international economic and political clout. Although Taiwan is above its weight in trade, especially in key high-tech industries, it is increasingly isolated diplomatically and has no voice in most international forums. His defense of democratic values ​​may have limited appeal among fragile democracies with struggling economies. China, for its part, is increasingly influential, so it is well placed to do favors on behalf of its friends.

WHAT HISTORY PRECEDES THE DIPLOMATIC RIVALITY?

The rivalry to win allies dates back to the founding of the People’s Republic in 1949. In the same year, Chiang Kai-shek, defeated in the Chinese civil war, transferred his nationalist regime, known as the ROC to Taiwan. North Korea, the Soviet Union, and countries in their sphere quickly recognized Beijing, while the United States and its allies supported Taiwan.

However, as support for China held firm, Taiwan gradually lost that of important governments such as France and Great Britain. The biggest setback occurred in 1979, when the United States moved its embassy to Beijing and ended a treaty with Taiwan for its defense.

WHAT ROLE DOES THE UNITED STATES PLAY?

Although it lacks formal ties to Taiwan, Washington continues to be the island’s most important ally and recently opened a new representative office in Taipei with the characteristics of an embassy. Washington has continued to sell him arms and provide him with military training in accordance with the provisions of the Taiwan Relations Act, which provides that the United States guarantees that the island can maintain a credible defense and considers threats to that territory as a matter of “grave concern.”

The United States has also tried to convince Taiwan’s remaining allies that they should maintain their formal diplomatic ties and discussed the matter with Pacific island nations during a meeting after the Solomon Islands and Kiribati decided to change their relations in favor of Beijing. in 2019.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said that Ortega’s decision “deprives the Nicaraguan people of a firm partner for their democratic and economic development” and that the United States encourages “all countries that value democratic institutions, transparency, the rule of law and the promotion of the economic prosperity of its citizens to expand their commitments to Taiwan ”.