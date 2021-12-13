Why did Raúl Hernández leave Los Tigres del Norte? | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- It is well known that Los Tigres del Norte is one of the most popular regional music bands since their debut in 1968, since since then they have achieved great fame for his artistic career that managed to position them as the favorites among the public that follows the genre.

Originally from Sinaloa and founded by Jorge Hernández and his brothers, Raúl, Hernán and his cousin Oscar, the Mexicans took a great leap in their musical career by being popular internationally when they arrived in the United States, place where they recorded their first album.

So far, Los Tigres del Norte have more than 80 recorded albums and have 6 Grammy Awards, 12 Latin Grammy and millions of followers who continue to listen to his music after 53 years of experience.

In addition, the grouping has managed to sell more than 60 million copies, also the band could participate on the big screen in almost 40 films, among which they were able to work alongside renowned actors.

Despite the great success and the musical legacy that each of the members has, the family group has also had its losses in its career, since one of the founders left Los Tigres del Norte in 1995.

It is about Raúl Hernández, vocalist and sixth bass of the regional group that was since its formation in 1968 as one of the original members, however there was a small mishap that he could not ignore and decided to withdraw from the group, despite losing fame and money.

And, according to some media reports, the musician was bothered that Los Tigres del Norte they extolled drug trafficking and criminals, so he decided to separate himself from his family in this project that is currently a success and a legend among regional music bands.

Since his departure, Raúl Hernández chose to continue making music, but under his own terms and in his own style, for which he undertook as a soloist and managed to earn the nickname “The lonely tiger”, because while his brothers were triumphing internationally, the former vocalist did not get the success he hoped for.

Since his resignation from Los Tigres del Norte, the group now has the participation of the founders such as Jorge Hernandez on the accordion and voice, Hernan Hernandez on the electric bass and as a second voice and Oscar Lara in the battery; while Eduardo Hernandez came twenty years later to become the second accordion, sixth bass, saxophone and voice, in addition to Luis Hernandez as the voice and bass sixth.