Why isn’t there much that can stop Cardano’s downtrend now?

It’s been a while since the price of Cardano went up. In September, it peaked at $ 3,101. Post that things have only gone downhill for this altcoin though.

Towards mid-September, the ADA price entered a symmetrical triangle on the charts. And, in mid-October, it broke below the lower support line to continue its extended downtrend.

After briefly consolidating and then recording a pair of long green candles, ADA once again gave in to the aforementioned narrative by entering a descending channel. In fact, at the time of publication, it remained encapsulated within the same structure in the graphics.

Change: the only constant

Well, in September, when Cardano rallied to $ 3, the entire market was consolidating and experiencing the ‘blues. Since then, however, the dynamics have changed.

ADA has now become more susceptible to broader market trends. In fact, it is now among the few currencies that are most swayed and swayed by Bitcoin price movements.

That being said, it should be noted that ADA’s correlation with the king of the market coin has risen from zero to almost one in less than two months. So if the broader Bitcoin-led market continues to lose value, then Cardano will, in all likelihood, follow the same path.

Down and out?

Market sentiment associated with Cardano was also not very optimistic at the time of this analysis. HODLer’s average balance, for example, has more than halved since mid-October.

This highlights the presence of a macro selling pressure. Even when it comes to the short term, the state is no different. ITB order book statistics underscored the fact that over the past 12 hours, the number of tokens sold exceeded the number purchased by more than 8 million.

So as long as the pressure from the sell side remains on the market, it would be difficult for Cardano to face the bears.

Furthermore, the social appeal of the coin also appears to be quite weak at the moment. The price peaks of this alt have coincided, in most cases, with a high social dominance.

Social dominance increases when people in the space mention or talk about altcoin online on cryptocurrency-related social media.

So, only when the euphoria of the crowd returns to the market with a push from the buy side will Cardano be able to begin to deny the losses incurred thus far. Until then, the odds of the sixth-ranked crypto bouncing back and breaking through its downstream channel are low.

