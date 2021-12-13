Wild Card teams for playoffs in the AFC will be …

Who will be the three teams that qualify for the postseason to accompany the four divisional champions of the American Conference?

We are in the last third of the 2021 season of the NFL, and that means having to take out the calculator to do the math, and see which teams are shaping up to the postseason.

In this exercise, if you allow me, we will analyze the possibilities of the teams that fight a ticket like Wildcard on the American Conference.

Josh Allen, Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow play it for their respective teams in the final stretch of the season. ESPN.com

First, and as an obligatory subject, we would have to put aside those who, even without having secured the title of their division, are outlined to win it.

At West, the Kansas city chiefs -Despite the huge bump they went through in the middle of the season, and supported by a “reborn” defense – they are on track to repeat as champions.

At South, the Tennessee Titans They take two games ahead of the Indianapolis Colts, and also the tiebreaker criterion favors them. That is, only a disaster would prevent him from taking the divisional title to those of Nashville.

At East, the Incredibles New england patriots They also have a two-game lead over the Buffalo bills, and they still have a game between them to play in the Gillette Stadium. The Pats are converted into the sensation of the Conference And they’re on rails to take the division

The North it is an unknown; the Baltimore Ravens They looked like favorites, but his loss of punch on offense and the injury he suffered Lamar jackson leave doubts. But, let me give you the benefit of the doubt, especially because of the experience of some of your players and their coaching staff.

The Cincinnati Bengals, then, despite the defeat this Sunday against San Francisco 49ers, continue to add merits.

His offense has been on and off, but the defense has improved a lot.

Candidates to win the Wildcard ticket

In the West, Los Angeles Chargers they are the best located. A game away from the Chiefs, they are a very talented team, not just Justin herbert, his quarterback.

In addition, wide receivers, runners and a decent defense put them with some advantage to take the Wildcard walk.

In that division, the Denver Broncos they lack offensive, already Las vegas raiders they lack many things.

Neither of these two is going to make it.

The Bengals They fight for a postseason ticket and they’re in the division North, where neither Cleveland browns, far from it Pittsburgh steelers, they are guarantee.

The Ravens or they are the ones who will qualify; put them in any order you want. Although as I said above, those of Baltimore with everything and its shortcomings should take the North. Buffalo It is a team far from that version of last year that, with grit and talent, even played the End of the Conference.

These Bills that many “saw” in the Super bowlThe truth is they are a shadow of that team from last year. Despite everything, the talent of Josh allen and their defense should be enough to credit the ticket as Wildcard, although their aspirations are more modest than last year.

As you know friends, the four division champions qualify for the postseason, and three teams in position of Wildcard. In other words, in this exercise I have already “placed” the seven of the American, but with your kind friends, he included in this list “another” candidate for a Wild Card post.

The Colts They’ve done a lot to make the playoffs. They are a very good team with the best running back in the league –Jonathan Taylor– and with a very good head coach, as he is Frank Reich.

Great offensive line, respectable defense, but they have had a very complicated schedule. In fact, the next two games of the Colts they are against Pats Y Arizona cardinals. They are not easy games and they could lose them. That would also wipe out the postseason chances.

There are four weeks ahead and the margin of error for these teams is practically zero.