WINTER BASEBALL – Juan Francisco’s home run decides the victory of the Giants who take the lead of the tournament

Juan Francisco hit a three-run RBI homer at the top of the ninth inning and the Gigantes del Cibao turned an adverse scoreline to defeat the Estrellas Orientales 5-6, in a match held at the Tetelo Vargas stadium in San Pedro de Macorís.

With this victory, the Giants put their mark at 20-16 and are left alone as tournament leaders, while the Stars fall to second place with a 19-17 record, sharing that position with the Águilas Cibaeñas and the Tigres del Licey.

Obispo’s home run came off pitching by Wilfin Obispo.

In the ninth, with the game in favor of the Stars 5-3, Juan Francisco, who came in to hit as a pinch-hitter, gave the Giants the advantage as a result of a home run through the left field against reliever Wirfin Obispo (0-2 ), who bore defeat.

Since the third episode, the Paquidermos pitching had slowed the Giants’ bats, until in the ninth, Moisés Sierra broke that streak with an unstoppable against Obispo, Carlos Peguero imitated him with another hit to make way for Francisco.

The winning pitcher was Ramón Ramírez (2-0), while the save went to Miguel del Pozo, the first of the season.

For the greens, Evan MacLane started on the mound, who had two innings of three hits, two runs and a strikeout. He was followed by Kevin McCanna (1.0), Chester Pimentel (3.0), Gerson Moreno (1.0), Ronel Blanco (1.0) and Obispo (1.0).

Gabriel Ynoa opened the game for the Giants, with a performance of two episodes of four hits, three runs, three walks and two fans. He was escorted by Adonis Uceta (0.2), Santos (1.1), Randy Rosario (1.0), Ryan Kussmaul (1.1), Jim Fuller (0.2) and Ramón Ramírez (1.0) and Del Pozo (1.0)

The Giants took command of the game at the start of the game with two consecutive hits from Hanser Alberto and Henry Urrutia, respectively.

In the third episode, those from the city of “Jaya” added their third career to the board as a result of a single by Urrutia.

At the bottom of that inning, the Stars tied the shares (3-3). With the bases loaded, Christian Bethancourt was traded for the first race, then Meibrys Viloria and Elehuris Montero hit RBI sacrifice flys the next two laps.

At the end of the fourth inning, the Pachyderms turned the scoreboard as a result of a Junior Lake producing two-run homer down the left field.

In the ninth and after one out, Juan Francisco, who pinch-hitted, hit a three-run homer to give the Giants an advantage over Obispo.

Bonny Castillo’s number 12 retired

Before the start of the game, the Stars withdrew number 12 from Manuel (Bonny) Castillo in a ceremony that featured team executives and relatives of the current coach of the Gigantes del Cibao.

The number 12 of Castillo joins in the gallery of retired of the Stars those of Tetelo Vargas (1), Rico Carty (20), Rafael Batista (18), Silvano Quezada (17), Alfredo Griffin (4) and Rafael Ramírez (16).

Bonny received from Pavel Aguiló, executive vice president of the Stars, a plaque of recognition, as well as a jacket with his name on it. Later, Castillo had the honor of throwing the first ball.