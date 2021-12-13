Xavi classifies as ‘difficult to digest’, that it is only the young people who stand out in Barcelona

Xavi Hernandez He sent a forceful message to the veteran footballers of his squad: “The young people are supporting the team and they are the ones who make the difference … And that is difficult to digest,” admitted Hernández, frowning, disappointed and showing a face to match of the reality of a team trapped in mediocrity.

The coach daringly retouched the team, gave Umtiti and Luuk de Jong the opportunity, placed Abde on the outside left-handed and raised the game based on a necessary superiority in the center of the field that did not exist.

Xavi Hernández gives instructions to Abde Ezzalzouli. Quality Sport Images / Getty Images

And there being no such command, not imposing itself through the ball, everything was a small disaster. “We need people with packaging that in those final moments of a step forward and there is none,” he lamented in a sensitive criticism of footballers who should make a difference “because it is not normal for 17-18 or 19-year-old kids to do so. That is good news considering that an excellent generation is coming up but at the same time bad because they are not the ones who should keep the team. “

“Abde is a dagger, a marvel, a great surprise that we discovered the first day we arrived, when we saw him with B. He has caused two yellow cards, has been insistent and fast … But, as I say, it can’t be that he Like Nico and Gavi, they are the most prominent of Barça, “he revealed, impersonally defending the entire team for their” dedication and work “, but without hiding that disappointment with the inability of the Frenkie de Jong or the late Coutinho.

“We urgently need a victory,” acknowledged the coach, contemplating that Barcelona adds 24 points in 16 league matches, of which it has only won six and has remained, after the sad draw in Pamplona, ​​off the hook as a middleweight team in the league. nobody’s zone. Observe the leadership very far, too much could be affirmed, and thinking about reaching a Champions League position that is understood to be essential is today out of any European competition. What Xavi announced as a new era began with another slip and showing, once again, an image far removed from what should be expected of a team like Barça.

“We have not had control of the game in the last minutes and that is a very big problem. We are not used to defending in our area, we had to defend far away, in their field, have patience … There are so many things to improve” he resolved clearly, interpreting that “reality is hard to admit … But the problem is lack of football, not work.”

