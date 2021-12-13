Yerry Mina would have an offer to leave Everton: possible Newcastle interest, Premier League | Colombians Abroad

Yerry Mina is back in the Everton infirmary and no one has to explain to her how complex the issue is for her present and for her future. He is clear about it.

The Colombian had just recovered from a calf problem that had him isolated for a month and on the day of his return, against Arsenal (2-1 victory), he barely lasted half an hour on the court.

The nature of the new injury is unknown and coach Rafa Benítez has only said: “we still have Yerry, he is not available.” All is uncertainty.

Against this background, the French media Jeunes Footeux assures that there are already possibilities of a team change, which is favorable for the player and for Everton.

“Newcastle, recently acquired by the Sovereign Fund of Saudi Arabia, want to strengthen themselves in all positions this winter. The last name to appear on the list is Yerry Mina. The 27-year-old Colombian defender, who must leave the Toffees in June 2023, he has an exit bonus for this winter in case of an attractive offer, in this case of 20 million euros. A sum that should not deter the Magpies. But it remains to be seen if Yerry agrees to join Newcastle, who he is also in the sights of AC Milan, “says the source.

Several things: if he leaves it would be in January, as Benítez is in a hurry to sign a younger and less injury-prone center-back; If Everton wants to take advantage and a good price, it must also run, since it already costs 10 million euros less than it cost (30 million); English football might not be as attractive to a player prone to muscle problems and a different league, such as Italy, might be a better idea for the player, if AC Milan’s interest is true.

Now the first thing is to solve the headache of the injuries. Sano, Yerry Fernando is a good option in several of the major leagues in Europe. His absence worries Evertony in the Colombian National Team, where he played his last full matches in the Qualifiers. There is a little more than a month left for a new round of Qualifiers and his recovery is urgent.