You are clever? Do you have mental well-being? Experts ask 7 questions to find out your level

Science indicates that through self-reflection, prosocial behaviors, emotional regulation, acceptance, interest in others, decision, social counseling and spirituality we can measure how wise we are.

MADRID, Dec. 12 (EUROPA PRESS) – Researchers at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine have developed a abbreviated scale from seven items which can help to determine with great validity the wisdom level of a person, a feature of personality potentially modifiable that has been shown to have a strong association with welfare.

The study researchers had previously developed the San Diego Scale of Wisdom (SD-WISE-28), from 28 items, which has been used in large national and international studies, biological research, and clinical trials to assess wisdom.

But now, in a study published in the journal International Psychogeriatrics, have found that a reduced version of seven items (SD-WISE-7 or Jeste-Thomas Wisdom Index), was comparable and reliable.

“Measures of wisdom are increasingly used to study the factors that influence the Health mental and the aging optimum. We wanted to see if a list of just seven items could provide valuable information for assessing wisdom, ”explains lead author Dr. Dilip V. Jeste.

Previous studies have shown that wisdom consists of seven components: self-reflection, prosocial behaviors (such as empathy, compassion, and altruism), emotional regulation, acceptance of diverse perspectives, decision-making skills, social counseling (such as giving rational and helpful advice to others) and spirituality.

Thus, the component of self-reflection measures desire and ability to understand yourself and your actions on a deeper level; that of the behaviors prosocial assesses one’s sense of ability to maintain positive social connections; and that of the regulation emotional measures one’s own feeling of being able to effectively manage negative emotions and emotional stress and promote positive feelings.

The component of acceptance from perspectives divergent examines acceptance of other value systems and interest in knowing the perspectives of others; the one of decision assesses the ability to make decisions in a timely manner, and the ability to advice Social refers to the ability to give good advice to others. Later, they added the spirituality due to a growing number of publications suggesting that it is also a component of wisdom.

In the last study, 2,093 participants, between 20 and 82 years old, were surveyed through the platform of online crowdsourcing Amazon Mechanical Turk. The seven statements, selected from SD-WISE-28, are related to the seven components of wisdom and are rated on a scale of 1 to 5, from strongly disagree to strongly agree. Some examples of affirmations are: “I stay calm under pressure” and “I avoid situations where I know my help will be needed.”

“Shorter does not mean less valid,” Jeste points out. We selected the right types of questions to obtain important information that not only contributes to the advancement of science, but also supports our previous data that wisdom is correlated with health and longevity. “

Additionally, SD-WISE-7 was found to be strongly and positively correlated with resilience, happiness, and mental well-being and strongly and negatively correlated with loneliness, depression, and anxiety.

“There are evidence-based interventions to increase the levels of specific components of wisdom, which would help reduce loneliness and promote general well-being. Just as the COVID-19 vaccine protects us from the new coronavirus, wisdom can help protect us from loneliness. In doing so, we can potentially help end a behavioral pandemic of loneliness, suicide and opiate abuse that has occurred in the last 20 years. “

The next steps include genetic, biological, psychosocial and cultural studies of a large number of diverse populations to assess wisdom, as well as various factors related to the mental, physical and cognitive health of people throughout their lives.

“We need wisdom to survive and prosper in life. Now we have a list of questions that can be answered in less than a couple of minutes and that can be put into clinical practice to try to help people ”, he concludes.