“You gave me my first kiss”: Zoraida Gómez dismisses Vicente Fernández with a controversial photo

The actress Zoraida Gomez shared a photo with Vicente Fernandez, which generated controversy in social networks, because the “Charro de Huentitán” is giving her a kiss, and something that draws attention is that she in that image was a girl.

“You gave me my first kiss, I will always remember you, great artist and great human being,” wrote the actress and also drew a white heart on the image.

Later, Gómez shared one more story in which his son is right and songs by Vicente Fernández are heard in the background. “What a feeling, how beautiful Chente sings,” he mentions.

The image generated various criticisms from users who questioned the way in which the actress was paying tribute, others questioned the reason why Zoraida’s mother allowed it at that time, while others indicated that the image was unnecessary.

(Photo: Instagram @zoraidagomezmx)

After the death of Vicente Fernández was made known, the ways in which the artists who worked with him or who knew him have remembered him are different, so they have dedicated messages to him as a farewell.

In the case of the singer Ana Bárbara, she also shared a photo with the singer and remembered him with the song The keys to my soul. In addition, he appreciated being able to work with the ranchera music interpreter.

The also singer Ángela Aguilar thanked Don Vicente for the love she received. “You will be eternal always accompanying us with your melodies,” wrote the youngest daughter of Pepe Aguilar.

What did Vicente Fernández die of?

The Mexican singer died on December 12, at the age of 81, in Guadalajara, Jalisco, after being hospitalized for five months, as he was admitted after suffering a fall at his ranch, which caused cervical injuries and spinal cord trauma at the level of the cervical spine.

According to the medical report, the singer passed away because his hematological, cardiovascular, renal and pulmonary systems collapsed. Julio Ramos, who was one of the doctors who treated the artist, declared for Milenio Televisión: “The dysfunction of several organs did not allow arterial stability (…) we already knew that he was going to leave soon, that it was a matter of moments”.

