Your funniest time together

Vicente Fernández and Veronica Castro: Their funniest moment | AFP

After the unfortunate loss of the mexican singer, Vicente Fernández, the information about his life and his best moments are being shared to honor his passage through this world.

On this occasion we will take care of addressing one of the best anecdotes that had on television a moment that lived thanks to Veronica Castro, they have one of their programs decided to make a hidden camera to try to get a laugh from his audience.

The situation was recorded, it all seemed like a simple visit to the dressing rooms, Verónica arrived to tell the famous charro that there was a problem with the audio, so she was going to have to do playback.

“There is a fight here Vicente. I don’t know what happened to them but they say that the machine is where they put the tracks and the live audio does not work, you will have to work with tracks or playback ”, words that immediately visibly worried the singer.

In the video we can see how Vicente deeply refused to lip-sync, he never did and it wouldn’t be the first time.









“No, no, neither do I bring tracks nor do I bring playback and I don’t know the songs. I sing a song and I forget I follow it, but with Playbacks, apart from that, I record very loud and sing in a different key. Apart from the playback, as I never do, I am very stupid to move my mouth, I can’t “, he commented.

Before his answer, Verónica Castro only laughs so that the famous interpreter realized that it was only a game and not something serious.

Of course, the singer had the opportunity to sing until they stopped applauding, one of the phrases and actions that made him a legend and that make this loss so sensitive for the Mexican people, rest in peace Vicente Fernández, “The King of the Palenques”.