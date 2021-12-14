12 data from Nadia Ferreira, Miss Paraguay; she was the first runner-up in the Miss Universe | People | Entertainment

The 22-year-old girl, in addition to being a model, also yearns to be a singer; in the beauty pageant she was one of the favorites to win the crown.

Two years ago, Nadia ferreira commented that she was 100% focused on her career as a model, but that she did not rule out the possibility of participating in the miss Universe. “It could be in a few years, (when I am) 25, 27, which is the top of Miss Universe … I love Miss Universe, I continue a lot … You have to be focused on that for a long time too …” Ferreira said in the interview space of the television medium Thirteen.

Ferreira did not wait until he was 25, 27 years old, and decided that it would be for this 2021, being 22, and although he did not win the crown, became the first finalist of the beauty pageant, in which also it was among the favorites.

Participating in a beauty pageant has always dreamed of it. “Since I was little I have been dreaming about this, I am a woman of challenges and I always set short and long-term goals. And from a very young age, I used to say: ‘at some point in my life I am going to represent Paraguay in the Miss Universe and well, this great opportunity is already being given to be able to carry it on my chest, in my heart, in my mind, in my soul, the name of Paraguay ”, he stated in Hello! TV three weeks ago.

Given the support he received from his compatriots in the final gala of the contest that took place in Israel, Ferreira assured that he already won everything he had to win. “The fact of the union of a whole country, of receiving so much love and so much support, and not only from Paraguay, but also from various parts of the world …”, said the model after participating in a dialogue to Chiche Cut for Radio.

Nadia Ferreira showing off her slim figure in a swimsuit. Photo: EFE

In the same space of the radio program, he pointed out that this achievement in the Miss Universe, first runner-up, is the beginning of his career. “I always say it’s the beginning of my career, because bigger things always happen to me in my life and that is also a message for other people, you can always do more, so you always have to dream more, higher, because you can, everything is possible and you can achieve it ”, he mentioned.

His desire to represent his country in the Miss Universe is fulfilled, but alson has another and is to be a singer. “I think that being more than an actress is being a singer, I would love that,” he said in Suelta la Sopa.

And in the middle of the election that took place on Sunday, December 12, in a dialogue with Telemundo He anticipated that he has a song and will most likely release it. And at the request of the interviewers, he intoned part of the lyrics of the song.

