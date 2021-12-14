$ 300,000 NFT Monkey Avatar Sells 100 Times Cheaper

Dec 14, 2021 17:56 GMT

The NFT was immediately bought by a bot that paid an extra fee of $ 34,000 to ensure the speed of the transaction.

The non-expendable token (NFT) Bored Ape # 3,547, which is part of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) collection, was sold last Saturday for 0.75 ethers, or $ 3,066, reports CNet.

However, the price of the piece had to be 100 times higher, the user who carried out the transaction, identified as Max, told the portal.

“How did it happen? A lack of concentration, I guess. I list a lot of articles every day and I just wasn’t paying proper attention,” said the netizen. Max explained that the NFT was immediately bought by a ‘bot’ who paid an extra $ 34,000 to guarantee the speed of the operation.

Crypto Investor Earns Over $ 1.4 Million From Reselling An NFT Monkey Avatar

“It was gone instantly before I could click cancel, and so $ 250,000 was lost,” Max said.

After the transaction, Bored Ape # 3,547 appeared again on the OpenSea portal, specialized in the sale of NFT, where it currently sells for 85 ethers (about $ 320,000).

‘Bored Ape Yacht Club’ is an NFT collection of 10,000 ape avatars created on the Ethereum blockchain, each of which has unique traits. Ownership of one of these avatars works like a BAYC membership card and grants access to exclusive benefits of that club.

