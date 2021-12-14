5 Keys on Wall Street By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com – The Federal Reserve begins its two-day meeting which is expected to end with an acceleration of monetary policy tightening. US producer price data for November could help show why.

Stocks and cryptocurrencies have come under great pressure as the end of the era of free money approaches. Rate hikes are also expected by central banks in Latin America and emerging Europe, while crazed European energy markets make it harder for the ECB to maintain its composure when it meets on Thursday.

And the International Energy Agency expects a sharp drop in global oil demand in the first quarter of next year.

Here are the top five issues to look out for this Tuesday, December 14, in the financial markets.

1. The Federal Reserve begins its meeting; data the PPI

The Federal Reserve begins a two-day one, a week after President Jerome Powell noted that he had changed his mind about the current rise in inflation and suggested that the central bank advance the end of its bond purchases.

The Federal Open Market Committee meets with a context of consumer inflation at almost 40-year highs, although base effects alone suggest that the annual rate could have peaked in November. The data for November will be published at 2:30 p.m. (CET).

The FOMC will not publish its decisions until Wednesday. However, the trend of rising interest rates around the world is likely to be reinforced today by hikes in Hungary and Chile.

2. Even the strongest begin to sell before the probable adjustment of the monetary policy

The prospect of the end of the Fed’s free money era is taking its toll on some of the most speculative market moves of the year.

Stocks like GameStop (NYSE 🙂 and AMC Entertainment (NYSE :), which have embodied the wave of momentum-focused trading by retail investors this year, fell sharply on Monday and are widening losses ahead of the open. from today.

Cryptocurrencies are also under great pressure: El has fallen to $ 46,104 and then continues to decline by 2.8% compared to Monday’s close, despite having recovered part of its profits. He was the exception, rising 15% after Elon Musk said that Tesla (NASDAQ 🙂 would start accepting payments in digital currency “see how it goes.” Doge has still lost 74% since its highs at the beginning of the year.

3. Stocks are pointing to a lower open; the actions memes, in the spotlight

US stocks are pointing to a lower open as investors withdraw some money ahead of the Fed meeting.

Although market participants remain confident that the new Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus will be less virulent than its predecessors, there are still concerns about how quickly it is spreading and whether this will trigger more restrictive measures in consumer sectors in particular.

Around 12:20 (CET), the {{8873 | Jones futures}} fell 7.5 points, essentially flat, while they were down 0.2% and the {{8874 | 100 futures}} fell they leave 0.6%.

Among the stocks that are likely to garner attention on Tuesday are those of Terminix, which agreed to be acquired by the British company Rentokil for $ 6.7 billion in a cash and stock transaction, and those of Coinbase (NASDAQ :), due to to the volatility of the cryptocurrency markets.

4. European gas and electricity markets soar again as Germany rejects speedy approval of Nord Stream 2

Gas and electricity prices in Europe hit all-time highs again for the second day in a row, after Germany’s new Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned that there will be no swift certification of the new Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Spot gas prices in the Netherlands, the benchmark for northwestern Europe, have risen to € 122.92 per megawatt-hour, before declining slightly. For their part, daily electricity prices in France exceeded 300 euros per megawatt-hour and one-year futures in Germany exceeded 200 euros per megawatt-hour.

The prospect of a sustained decline in eurozone energy prices, which fuels the risk of a prolonged period of above-target inflation, is an uncomfortable backdrop for Thursday’s European Central Bank monetary policy meeting.

5. Oil weakens because the IEA lowers demand forecasts; Omicron variant arrives in China

Crude prices weaken after the International Energy Agency lowered its forecast for oil demand for the first quarter of next year by 600,000 barrels a day, putting the world market back in a sizable surplus.

Around 12:30 p.m. (CET), futures fell 0.2% to $ 71.14 per barrel, while the world benchmark fell 0.2% to $ 74.23 per barrel.

Data from the American Petroleum Institute on US crude reserves will be released at 10:30 p.m.