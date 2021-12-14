5 Keys This Tuesday By Investing.com

Admin 6 hours ago Technology Leave a comment 49 Views


© Reuters.

By Laura Sánchez

Investing.com – The United States Senate will vote on Tuesday to increase the federal government’s 28.9 trillion debt limit.

Today we will know the monthly report of the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Crypto is trading down again this morning.

These are the five factors that investors should take into account today when making their decisions:

1. The United States votes to increase the debt limit

The United States Senate will vote on Tuesday to increase the federal government’s 28.9 trillion debt limit, with the goal of avoiding an unprecedented default later this month.

The increase is expected to be in the range of 2 trillion to 3 trillion dollars and the objective is that the debt operations of the Treasury Department continue to function normally at least until the congressional elections of November 2022. Reuters.

2. IEA monthly report

Today we will be watching the (IEA).

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has raised its forecast of world demand for 2022 by 200,000 barrels per day.

3. Crypto continues to decline

The cryptocurrency sector continues to lose positions this Tuesday. He moves in the area of ​​$ 46,000 and he in the 3,700.

4. Asia and American Stock Exchange

Negative sign today in the main Asian indices. He fell 0.7%, Hong Kong fell 1.5% and he lost 0.5%.

As for Wall Street, the market also ended in the red yesterday. The closings of (-0.9%), (-1.3%) and (-0.8%) stand out.

5. Macro data

Among the main macroeconomic references are the, the and the.

In the United States we will know the, the and the.

Legal warning: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

MSI to Release 24 Mid-Range Alder Lake Motherboards; Asus 17

We already have an extensive leak of mid-range and low-end motherboards that will be released …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved