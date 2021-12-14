5 things to do to boost wellness before the end of the year

As 2021 draws to a close, a psychology expert shares some tips on end-of-the-year happiness that you won’t want to pass up, even if things feel really tough at this time of year.

Natalie Dattille, PhD, a licensed psychologist and professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School who focuses on positive psychology and behavior change, explains that when it comes to ringing in the New Year with something akin to happiness, the behaviors that create habits give you more satisfaction in the short and long term.

Happiness doesn’t come out of nowhere. Routine and planned activation of the brain’s pleasure and reward centers is required to feel good and to preserve our ability to feel good in the future, ”he explains.

To help you get started on a “routine” right now that will take you to 2022, we asked Dr. Dattille to share her top 5 happiness-enhancing behaviors that can be harnessed to enjoy in the future.

5 end-of-the-year happiness tips from a Harvard positive psychology professor

1.Repeat a positive affirmation

Even if you think positive affirmations feel saccharine, consider the research that shows they can be an effective means of increasing well-being and alleviating stress. “Take a few moments each day from now until the end of the year to practice positive affirmations, saying something like, ‘I am worth the time and effort it takes to tend to my needs and nurture my happiness,’” Dr. Dattili exemplifies. Write it down on a sticky note, make it your phone’s home screen, or just repeat it when you have a spare moment.

2.Evaluate your values

The end of the year is also a good time to take stock of what you believe, says Dr. Dattily and you can ask yourself questions such as:

What kind of mother do I want to be?

What kind of romantic partner do I want to be?

What qualities do I value most in my friendships?

What is most important to me about my education or career?

What contribution would I like to make to my community?

What does it mean to value self-care?

“Knowing the answers to these questions will help guide goal setting, decision making, and help you prioritize your time, effort, and energy in the New Year,” adds Dr. Dattili. Make sure to ask yourself these questions often, not just when you are about to finish another year.

3.Find your “why”

Auto-pilot is a useful state to be in when you’re checking off your to-do list at work or running errands, but Dr. Datilios cautions that you don’t have to spend too much time of your life feeling disconnected from the “why” behind. of what you are doing. “You probably don’t always feel motivated to do the things you need or even want to do. Reminding yourself that it’s worth the effort can help motivate you, ”she says.

Research confirms that having a purpose increases health and longevity, so start asking yourself, “why am I doing this?” And don’t stop.

4. Accept your life as it is now, but stay in touch with how you want it to be

“While it’s important to have goals, happiness can still be elusive if we focus too much on wanting things to be different. Consider adopting a practice of radical self-acceptance, which is the active choice and willingness for things to be the way they are, simply because they are, ”explains Dr. Datélite.

“Radical self-acceptance can be powerfully transformative and essential for authentic and lasting happiness.” From this place of radical self-acceptance, you can make value-based changes in your life without being hard on yourself.

5. Appreciate what you have

Practicing gratitude is one of the most research-backed ways to improve your happiness practice, so be sure to take the time to take an inventory of the parts of your life that feel happy and safe.

“We know that a gratitude practice is associated with more positive emotions, less anxiety, better perspective taking, and better quality relationships. In addition, by appreciating the challenges and setbacks we have overcome, we develop resilience and confidence in our ability to face challenges and setbacks in the future. This, in turn, encourages us to set goals and to feel optimistic about our abilities to achieve them, ”encourages Dr. Dattilo.