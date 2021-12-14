73-year-old New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing her husband after shooting him in the head – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know A 73-year-old New Jersey woman was arrested for allegedly killing her husband after shooting him in the head and then claiming it was an accident, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Prosecutors say it was she who called 911 just before 10:15 a.m. that day to say that her husband, Rocky Linzalone, 74, had been accidentally shot. Officers who responded to the call found Rocky Linzalone in a second-floor room.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The subsequent investigation revealed that his death was not an accident, prosecutors allege. They did not elaborate on the specifics surrounding their case against Michele Linzalone, who was taken to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold pending an anticipated first court appearance Tuesday.

Information about a possible attorney for her was not immediately available.

If convicted of the murder charge, Michele Linzalone faces life in prison. The gun possession charge also carries up to 10 years in state prison.