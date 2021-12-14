A 15-year-old teenage couple disappears after catching a train in suburban New York on their way to Manhattan

Young Kaileigh Catalano’s father believes that she and her boyfriend may be in danger. “Manhattan is not what it used to be now. Any city is dangerous for any teenager,” he said.

The Suffolk County Police in Long Island (New York) are in search of a teenage couple who disappeared last week after taking a train to Manhattan, local media say.

Vincent Abolafia and his girlfriend Kaileigh Catalano, both 15, left for New York City from a train station in the town of Ronkonkoma on December 9. It is likely that they visited the Time Square area and other sites of interest in the famous New York district, authorities say. Meanwhile, a friend who accompanied them to the train comments that a week earlier they had visited the Rockefeller Square Christmas tree with Vincent’s family and planned to return there again.

The Long Island youths were reported missing late the same day and none had their cell phones with them. Since then they have not communicated or contacted their relatives. His disappearance even surprised his closest friends.

His parents point out that neither has a history of having run away from home and that there were no discussions that might suggest that they escaped. However, James Bonasia, Vincent’s stepfather, points out that they had posted videos on TikTok that included songs that may have hinted at their intentions.

Meanwhile, Joe Catalano, Kaileigh’s father, believes the couple may be in danger. “Manhattan is not what it used to be now. Any city is dangerous for any teenager,” he said.

According to Mr. Bonasia, Vincent and Kaileigh have access to about $ 1,200 in cash. And although the young man is familiar with the New York subway system and can read maps, neither of them has acquaintances in the city. At the moment the place where they could have gone has not been determined. Suffolk Police continue to ask for help locating them.