A 7.3 magnitude earthquake shakes the shores of central Indonesia

An earthquake of magnitude 7.3 shook the waters of the central region of Indonesia on Tuesday and caused a tsunami warning on the island of Flores, which in the end it was deactivated without serious damage.

The telluric movement, located shallow to the seabed, was strongly felt in several Indonesian localities, dwhere hundreds of residents rushed from their homes and jobs to seek refuge in high areas of the island.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS), which records global seismic activity, estimated that the earthquake had a magnitude of 7.3 degrees and located it at a depth of 18 kilometers, while the Indonesian authorities pointed to a magnitude of 7.4 and placed it 10 kilometers under the seabed.

The intense shaking, which took place at 11:20 local time (03:20 GMT) and more than 110 kilometers north of the island of Flores, led local authorities to activate a tsunami alert when they determined that there was a risk in the coastal areas.

In a video posted by witnesses on social media, a group of villagers climbs up a hill from where they watch the sea attentively.

The Indonesian department of meteorology preliminarily indicated that the sea level could reach half a meter in height.

However, waves only grew seven centimeters in some towns, the Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency said in a statement. when the tsunami warning was lifted, a little less than two hours after activating it.

In addition, one person suffered minor injuries in the city of Manggarai, on the island of Flores, and a school and some houses were damaged on the island of Selayar, in southern Célebres, authorities said.

The earthquake has been accompanied by dozens of aftershocks, the strongest of magnitude 5.6, says the meteorology department.

Indonesia sits on the so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire”, an area of ​​great seismic and volcanic activity in which about 7,000 earthquakes are registered each year, most of them moderate.

The lack of maintenance and the theft of some of the offshore beacons that determine the possibility of a tsunami after an earthquake has led on some occasions to the failure of alarms to be turned on to avoid loss of life in a natural disaster.

In September 2018, some 4,340 people died and some 5,000 were reported missing as a result of a powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake that caused a tsunami and the liquefaction of the soil in part of the island of Sulawesi.

Three months later, a tsunami left more than 430 dead in the coastal towns of the islands of Java and Sumatra when part of the Anak Krakatau volcano collapsed, between the two islands, after a strong eruption.

The largest tsunami in recent Indonesian history occurred on December 26, 2004, when an 8.9-magnitude earthquake with an epicenter off the island of Sumatra (Indonesia) created a gigantic wave that hit a dozen countries bathed by the Indian Ocean and caused about 230,000 deaths, 170,000 of them in Indonesia.