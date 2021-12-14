A 7.3 magnitude underwater earthquake triggers a tsunami warning in Indonesia

Indonesia – An underwater earthquake of magnitude 7.3 hit the coasts of Indonesia’s Flores Island on Tuesday and the country’s meteorological agency warned of the possibility of tsunami waves.

The Indonesian department of meteorology (BMKG) indicated that there is a risk that the north coast of Flores will be hit by waves of up to almost 10 feet in height.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 11.5 miles below the sea and its epicenter was located 74 miles north of the town of Maumere, the second largest city on the island located in the province of East Nusatenggara.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii later raised a regional tsunami warning.

The spokesperson for the National Agency for Disaster Mitigation, Abdul Muhari, said residents of the area perceived a strong earthquake. Television footage showed people rushing out of buildings that were shaken by the impact.

“There is no information on damage yet. But the rapid reaction team works to gather information “Muhari said.

The head of the Flores Timur district, Anton Hayon, said no damage had been reported.

“We ask people in the coastal areas to stay away from the shoreline, especially on the north side (…) as there was a big tsunami there in 1972.”Hayon said.

The population has participated in a tsunami drill and knows what to do, he added.

Indonesia, a huge archipelago with 270 million people, is prone to earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis due to its location on the “Ring of Fire”, a series of volcanoes and seismic faults in the Pacific.

Indonesia suffered a devastating 9.1-magnitude earthquake in 2004 off the coast of Sumatra, which caused a tsunami that left 220,000 dead in the region, of those 170,000 were in the archipelago.

The last major earthquake in Indonesia was recorded in January, a 6.2 magnitude quake that killed at least 105 people and injured more than 6,500 in Western Sulawesi province.

In September 2018, some 4,340 people died and some 5,000 were reported missing in the wake of a powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake that caused a tsunami and soil liquefaction on part of the island of Sulawesi.

Three months later, a tsunami left more than 430 dead in the coastal populations of the islands of Java and Sumatra when part of the Anak Krakatao volcano collapsed, between the two islands, after a strong eruption.