A robot with a “human brain” manages to get out of a maze alone • Trends21

A human-like brain helps a robot out of a maze autonomously: the innovation confirms that organic neuromorphic robots can not only learn, but are also able to move independently and solve a complex problem.

A group of researchers from the Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands and the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research in Mainz, Germany, created a robot that bases its decisions on a organic brain with a functioning structure similar to the human brain. The study paves the way for exciting new applications of neuromorphic devices in healthcare and other fields.

The advances achieved in recent years in terms of devices based on machine learning, artificial neural networks and other applications of Artificial intelligence. However, these approaches run into a major disadvantage when they want to match the efficiency of the human brain: algorithms require huge amounts of energy to carry out their processes, while our brain works faster and better with minimal energy flow.

Imitate the human brain

The energy efficiency of the human brain It originates in the way in which neurons work: they communicate with each other through so-called synapses, which become stronger each time information flows. This “plasticity” and capacity for permanent modification is what ensures processes such as learning and memory, among others.

In the late 1980s, Carver Mead developed the concept of neuromorphic engineering. It involves the use of a large-scale integration system contained in analog circuits, with the purpose of imitating neurobiological structures located in the human nervous system. In other words, the idea is to develop technological and organic devices that “copy” the functional structure of the human brain, in order to gain efficiency and get closer to our worldview.

More than 30 years later, the robots neuromorphic They are already a reality: it is even known that they have the ability to learn just like the human being, but in addition the latest innovations are showing that they also manage to mobilize independently in order to achieve a goal. According to a press release, the engineers and scientists in charge of the new study, published in the journal Science Advances, have confirmed the development of a neuromorphic robot that manages to get out of a maze alone.

Memory, senses and movement

It is common for mazes to be used to assess the learning abilities, for example in the case of experiments with rodents. Faced with this, the specialists wanted to see if a neuromorphic robot could learn in the same way what are the turns and movements necessary to escape the labyrinth. He achieved this with autonomous movements, making it clear that the potential of these devices seems to have no limits.

The researchers used a robot called Lego Mindstorms EV3, endowed with an organic neuromorphic brain. The artifact was programmed to turn right by default, but when it encountered a dead end or veered off the designated path, a sign instructed it to turn back or turn left. Subsequently, a neuromorphic device integrated into the robot recorded the corrective stimulus, so that the machine can remember it in its next movements.

After 16 attempts, the robot managed to “memorize” all the possible outputs and was able to independently follow a successful route. By demonstrating that the artifact can navigate efficiently by any other route indicated, the researchers verified that the knowledge acquired by the robot is generalizable.

In addition, the experts remarked that the robot’s ability to learn and exit the labyrinth lies mainly in the unique integration between sensors and motors: this alliance, in which sense and movement reinforce each other, is also the way in which nature operates. The applications for these new devices cover multiple fields, although its use in the area of ​​artificial prostheses, organ replacement and other sectors of regenerative medicine stands out, for example.

Reference

Organic neuromorphic electronics for sensorimotor integration and learning in robotics. Imke Krauhausen et al. Science Advances (2021). DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.abl5068

Photo: The Lego Mindstorms EV3 robot is equipped with an organic neuromorphic brain, which allows it to learn to find the way out of a maze. Credit: Imke Krauhausen et al / Eindhoven University of Technology.

Video: Eindhoven University of Technology / YouTube.