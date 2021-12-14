Aaron Rodgers’ ‘double’ causes furor as Packers win over Bears

Editorial Mediotiempo

In recent years, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has established himself as one of the best players in the NFL commanding the Green bay packers And now his ‘figure’ has become more ‘threatening’ when he discovers that ‘there are more like him’.

The television cameras captured in the stands of Lambeau Field still very similar man to the quarterback, which sparked laughter from the presenters.

“This is what appears in the dictionary if you look up the definition of ‘Doppelganger‘”exclaimed one.

Packers hunted the Bears

Already on the pitch, the ‘real’ Aaron Rodgers fought to overcome the score against some Chicago Bears who went to halftime with an advantage in the duel on Sunday night of the NFL.

The veteran passer finished with 341 yards passing by completing 29 of 37 shipments, four of them touchdown, caught by Davante adams (two), Aaron jones Y Allen lazard. The match ended 45-30 in favor of the Packers.

Victory allows Packers (10-3) stay in the race by being the number one seed in the National Conference, while the Bears (4-9) keep sinking in the North Division.